Kid Expo is Coming!

by | Sep 25, 2019 | Community

 Child & Family Center will present its 16th annual Kid Expo on Sunday, October 6 at Golden Valley High School, 27051 Robert C. Lee Parkway in Canyon Country, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This year, the event will have a purple theme in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness month, with crafts and activities educating attendees on preventing domestic abuse.
Kid expo is the largest kid-focused event in Santa Clarita, with thousands of local residents in attendance. Admission is free for everyone!! Every dollar raised goes directly to Child & Family Center, which provides mental health and behavioral services to over 800 local children each week.
While Kid Expo is fun for kids and parents alike, it is a prime opportunity for local businesses who offer services, products and activities for children in the Santa Clarita Valley including karate, dance, art, gymnastics, tutors and more. In addition, there will be fun, games, arts and crafts, reading and storytelling, art, music, sports and entertainment.
Kid Expo provides families with entertainment and valuable information, but even more importantly it will give parents and children an opportunity to spend quality time together. Children and adults alike will delight in the live animal show, DJ, photo booth, and performances by local children.
Event sponsors include Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial Hospital, UCLA Health, Lil Kickers & S.C. Soccer Center, Snow Orthodontics, TK Tae Kwondo and Mountasia. Media sponsors include Santa Clarita Magazine, KHTS AM 1220 and The Signal. There are a few exhibitor booths still available.
Visit www.kidexposcv.com for details, or contact the Center at 661-255-6847, ext. 3018. All proceeds from the event benefit Child & Family Center.

