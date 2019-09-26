Kid Expo is Coming!
Child & Family Center will present its 16th annual Kid Expo on Sunday, October 6 at Golden Valley High School, 27051 Robert C. Lee Parkway in Canyon Country, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This year, the event will have a purple theme in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness month, with crafts and activities educating attendees on preventing domestic abuse.
Kid expo is the largest kid-focused event in Santa Clarita, with thousands of local residents in attendance. Admission is free for everyone!! Every dollar raised goes directly to Child & Family Center, which provides mental health and behavioral services to over 800 local children each week.
While Kid Expo is fun for kids and parents alike, it is a prime opportunity for local businesses who offer services, products and activities for children in the Santa Clarita Valley including karate, dance, art, gymnastics, tutors and more. In addition, there will be fun, games, arts and crafts, reading and storytelling, art, music, sports and entertainment.
Kid Expo provides families with entertainment and valuable information, but even more importantly it will give parents and children an opportunity to spend quality time together. Children and adults alike will delight in the live animal show, DJ, photo booth, and performances by local children.
Event sponsors include Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial Hospital, UCLA Health, Lil Kickers & S.C. Soccer Center, Snow Orthodontics, TK Tae Kwondo and Mountasia. Media sponsors include Santa Clarita Magazine, KHTS AM 1220 and The Signal. There are a few exhibitor booths still available.
Visit www.kidexposcv.com for details, or contact the Center at 661-255-6847, ext. 3018. All proceeds from the event benefit Child & Family Center.
ADVERTISE WITH US
A Note From the Publishers – October 2019
Oh, my goodness it’s going to be difficult to keep up with all the non-profit activities this month! October is just buzzing with fund-raising! Not only are there events that you can attend, but there are countless businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley giving back...read more
2019 Soup for the Soul – Sera in Italia!
Bridge to Home, the primary homeless services provider in the Santa Clarita Valley, is hosting their premier fundraiser, Soup for the Soul – Sera in Italia, on Saturday, October 12, at 6 p.m. at Bella Vida, located at 27180 Golden Valley Road. The community is...read more
Circle of Hope’s Afternoon Tea Celebrating 15 Years of Hope
Circle of Hope’s beloved annual Afternoon Tea returns October 12, to the Hyatt Regency Valencia! In concert with the nonprofit’s year-long anniversary celebration, event organizers are bringing back themes from the Tea’s previous fourteen years, providing guests with...read more
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
Santa Clarita Magazine has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 29 years. A family owned and operated business, Santa Clarita Magazine has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1990 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
FOLLOW US
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE