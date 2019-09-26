Ram Board Product Giveaway for Santa Clarita Valley Food Drive

 Ram Board will be collecting canned and dry goods from November 4 until December 13 with all items to benefit The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry. Those donating 10-pounds or more will receive Ram Board products.
Donations can be brought to the Ram Board office at 27460 Avenue Scott, Unit A in Valencia, CA. The SCV Food Pantry is seeking non-perishable food items such as peanut butter, beans and pasta, as well as healthy snacks like granola and natural fruit snacks.
“Ram Board is glad to be part of the SCV and to take this opportunity to support and contribute to our community and those in need,” said Matt Lyall, West Coast Warehouse Manager with Ram Board.
Anyone that brings in 10 pounds of items will receive a Ram Board Project Mat. Project Mat is portable, heavy-duty protection that can be used for everyday projects or contracting jobs. It’s water resistant, re-usable and can be unfolded into three sizes.
Fifteen pound of donations will receive a Project Mat and a Ram Board Trash Box. The Trash Box fits 42 to 50-gallon trash bags and provides a green solution for jobsite debris. It unfolds easily and can be used for anything from construction site debris, to trash from events and even garden waste.
Donations of 20 pounds will receive a Project Mat, Trash Box and Construction Mat. The Construction Mat unfolds to cover a 25 square foot area, is water resistant, stores flat and provides the strong protection you expect from Ram Board. It’s the perfect solution for professional contractors, builders, and everyday DIY’ers.
Ram Board is proud to announce this opportunity to benefit people in its own community and give back to those that donate. For more information on the food drive and The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry, call 818-848-0400.

