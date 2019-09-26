Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley All That Jazz Fashion Show & Boutique
The Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley (SIGSCV) All That Jazz Fashion Show & Boutique will be held Saturday, November 9 at The Canyon – Santa Clarita. The fashion show promises to be a fabulous event, beginning with a boutique showcasing local and LA brands, as well as specialty retailers. The boutique opens at 10:30 a.m. and will be followed by a luncheon and a glamorous fashion show.
There are two fun pre-events everyone can support! Vote for your favorite SCV male model and help us raise more funds for women and girls in our community. Voting starts at $5 and runs through the day of the event. Vote now to support your favorite male model and come see these fabulous men strutting the runway on November 9th! To vote for your favorite male model, visit https://bit.ly/2kHRQR8.
In addition to purchasing tickets to the event, you can purchase a chance to win a $1,500 hair, skin and nails makeover provided by Josh Rivas, owner of Tribute Beauty Lounge. The lucky winner will enjoy a full celebrity experience, from facials, hair color and hair extensions, to eyebrow tinting, eye lash extensions and red carpet fingers and toes! The winner will then showcase their makeover as the final model in our show! Tickets are $20 each and will be available until the drawing on October 23rd at 6pm at Tribute Beauty Lounge in Newhall!
Proceeds from the fashion show support the three pillars the organization was founded upon: women’s health, women in crisis, and celebrating women. In addition to supporting local programs benefitting women and girls, SIGSCV also gives back to numerous organizations in Santa Clarita.
Tickets to the event are on sale now and are $95 each. Premium cocktail seating (sold in sets of two) is also available for $115, and VIP tickets are $150. Tickets available now at www.sigscv.org/fashion-show.
