Strike Up The Band!
Saturday, November 2 is fast approaching and the Hart Regiment is ready to host its 36th SCSBOA Field Show and Tournament, at the College of the Canyons Cougar Stadium, 26455 Rockwell Canyon, Valencia. Rampage is a highly anticipated day-long marching band and color guard competition that attracts bands from all over Southern California. Most of Santa Clarita’s high schools will be participating, so come by and cheer on these talented performers.
This fun-filled day begins approximately at 10 a.m. and lasts until 9 p.m., ending with an awards ceremony and a mass drum line. Tickets can be bought on the day of the event; $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and students and free for children under 5. Refreshments, food and Rampage products are available to purchase throughout the day. Come bring your family for a great day of music and entertainment.
The Hart Regiment, under the direction of Anthony Bailey, has won the SCSBOA (Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association) state championship in its division, fourteen times since 2002.
For more information go to www.hartregiment.com, or email regimentpublicity@gmail.com, or call 661-753-9707.
ADVERTISE WITH US
A Note From the Publishers – October 2019
Oh, my goodness it’s going to be difficult to keep up with all the non-profit activities this month! October is just buzzing with fund-raising! Not only are there events that you can attend, but there are countless businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley giving back...read more
2019 Soup for the Soul – Sera in Italia!
Bridge to Home, the primary homeless services provider in the Santa Clarita Valley, is hosting their premier fundraiser, Soup for the Soul – Sera in Italia, on Saturday, October 12, at 6 p.m. at Bella Vida, located at 27180 Golden Valley Road. The community is...read more
Circle of Hope’s Afternoon Tea Celebrating 15 Years of Hope
Circle of Hope’s beloved annual Afternoon Tea returns October 12, to the Hyatt Regency Valencia! In concert with the nonprofit’s year-long anniversary celebration, event organizers are bringing back themes from the Tea’s previous fourteen years, providing guests with...read more
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
Santa Clarita Magazine has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 29 years. A family owned and operated business, Santa Clarita Magazine has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1990 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
FOLLOW US
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE