Strike Up The Band!

by | Sep 25, 2019 | Community

 Saturday, November 2 is fast approaching and the Hart Regiment is ready to host its 36th SCSBOA Field Show and Tournament, at the College of the Canyons Cougar Stadium, 26455 Rockwell Canyon, Valencia.  Rampage is a highly anticipated day-long marching band and color guard competition that attracts bands from all over Southern California.  Most of Santa Clarita’s high schools will be participating, so come by and cheer on these talented performers.
This fun-filled day begins approximately at 10 a.m. and lasts until 9 p.m., ending with an awards ceremony and a mass drum line.  Tickets can be bought on the day of the event; $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and students and free for children under 5.  Refreshments, food and Rampage products are available to purchase throughout the day.  Come bring your family for a great day of music and entertainment.
The Hart Regiment, under the direction of Anthony Bailey, has won the SCSBOA (Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association) state championship in its division, fourteen times since 2002.
For more information go to www.hartregiment.com, or email regimentpublicity@gmail.com, or call 661-753-9707.

