VIA BASH Celebrates Businesses and The Power Players of the SCV
The VIA BASH has become one of the must-attend business events in the Santa Clarita Valley. On Saturday, October 19 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, the Valley Industry Association’s signature gala transforms into a ‘Night to Remember,’ inspired by Truman Capote’s infamous social event of 1966. Capote aspired to create an occasion that brought together a diversity of guests from his little black book to create visual unity using the most severe of color palettes: black and white attire. Guests at VIA’s Black & White BASH will enjoy themed décor while dancing to the high-energy sounds of Crowd Theory Entertainment, a cover band offering a unique and memorable alternative to the conventional live music experience. Black or white attire is encouraged.
And the nominees are…
As part of the evening’s festivities, VIA honors and showcases businesses within Santa Clarita by celebrating the diversity and accomplishments of its members. Awards are given to those individuals and members of distinction deserving in one of three categories. The second annual VIA Vision and Inspiration Award will be awarded to a local school in recognition of participation in VIA’s Connecting to Success program.
VIA Business of the Year Nominees
– Advanced Audiology
– Hyatt Regency Valencia
– Jersey Mike’s Subs
– Mission Valley Bank
– The Signal/Signal Multimedia
VIA Rising Star Nominees
– KKAJ, Certified Public Accountants
– SCV Senior Center (Bella Vida)
– Jeff & Melanie Meyer, Thrivent Financial
Connie Worden-Roberts Volunteer of the Year Award Nominees
– Ed Masterson, SOS Entertainment
– Mariella Masuda, Hyatt Regency Valencia
– Fabienne McGeever, Simpatico Systems
– Kim Thomson, SCV Relocation Services
– Sue Tweddell, Primerica
– Steve Youlios, Jersey Mike’s
Supporting A Good Cause
The evening helps support the VIA Education Foundation’s privately funded Connecting to Success program offering important workplace readiness skills to high school students. This signature program trains more than 2,500 high school students annually from all area high schools and is expected to expand in 2020. Tickets available for the VIA BASH by contacting the VIA office at 661-294-8088 or visit www.VIA.org/via-bash.
Thank You Sponsors
VIA is grateful for the support of its generous sponsors including Title Sponsor Nola Aronson’s Advanced Audiology and VIP Room Sponsor Tweddell & Associates representing Primerica. Black Tie sponsors include College of the Canyons, Thrivent Financial, Santa Clarita Magazine, élite Magazine, InsideSCV Magazine, SCVTV, and The Signal. White Glove sponsors include Back to Health Chiropractic, Burrtec Waste Industries, Inc., City of Santa Clarita, Comfort Keepers In-Home Care, Courier Messenger, Inc., Fivepoint, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Mission Valley Bank, Mission View Public School, Norona Insurance, QM Design Group, Point of View Communications, ReMax of Santa Clarita, Southern California Edison, and SOS Entertainment. Sponsorship opportunities are still available.
