Welcoming the SCV 40 Under Forty Class of 2019
Being in the service of others is no easy career. It’s a choice that can come with extremely long hours and requires a tremendous amount of hard work. Each year the nomination committee must review dozens of individuals that deserve the honor of being an SCV 40 Under Forty recipient, and it’s only become more competitive through the years. With more than 100 nominees, Junior Chamber International along with Santa Clarita Magazine would like to congratulate all of these 40 fine young people who have made such great contributions to their community. For more information, please visit www.scv40underforty.com.
Have you won the SCV 40 Under Forty award in the past? Join the JCI Santa Clarita for the Alumni Mixer at Double Trouble Wine Room on October 10, 2019. It’s a $25 entry fee that comes with one drink. This event is held to bring together all the amazing honorees from current and past 40 under Forty classes and members and alumni from JCI Santa Clarita to network and reconnect. Get your ticket at www.scv40underforty.com/shop.
Recognize someone on the list? Be sure to purchase tickets to the Awards Ceremony at www.scv40underforty.com/shop and show your support.
The ceremony will be hosted at Canyon Theatre Guild on Friday, November 8 and the fun will begin at 6 p.m.
A Note From the Publishers – October 2019
2019 Soup for the Soul – Sera in Italia!
Circle of Hope’s Afternoon Tea Celebrating 15 Years of Hope
