2nd Annual Boots and Barrels Save the date for November 3
“Soroptimist International of Valencia is pleased to announce their 2nd annual Boots and Barrels event! Held once again at the one and only Wolf Creek Brewery on November 3rd, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. At this family friendly event, you can learn to line dance from an experienced instructor, or sit back and enjoy country tunes played by DJ Ty. Adult tickets are only $40, and you will receive a punch card good for six wine, or beer tastings in the gorgeous Spiegeltent. The Spiegeltent is a beautiful one of a kind structure that only visits SCV a few months out of the year, before it heads back overseas. A must see! The wine tasting will be poured inside the tent, by members of the SCV community who have sponsored this amazing event. The under 21 crowd is welcome as well, with kid’s tickets selling for only $10. In addition to activities like roping and horseshoe toss, they can make, race, and take home, their own “noodle” horse. There will also be a silent auction held for country music themed fairy gardens and specially curated gift baskets of all types. It’s family fun for everyone!
Soroptimist International of Valencia is a non-profit organization benefiting women and girls in the Santa Clarita Valley. Proceeds from this event, fund SI Valenica’s “Dream” programs. “Live Your Dream” is a program for women pursuing higher education to better their social circumstances. Last year, SI Valencia gave out monetary awards to 5 women who are the primary income for their families, allowing them to pursue higher education, with less stress. “Dream It, Be It” is a program that mentors girls, to help them aspire, and achieve their career goals. This year, the club is launching its first ever program for Junior High School girls in the SCV community. So, come out and join us for fun, entertainment, and to meet the local women of Soroptimist International of Valencia-all the while helping women and girls in Santa Clarita to live their dreams!”
