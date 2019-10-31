Are you a local Non-Profit? We want your New Year’s Wish List for 2020
It’s that time again… and we are working on our Non-Profit wish list for the January 2020 edition. It’s a big project including more than 20 non-profit wish lists and we are doing our best to give everyone the time to put something together. Below are a few examples of what others have written, as well as the information to submit. Don’t miss out on this wonderful opportunity to reach more than 80,000 homes filled with people that can assist with your wish list for 2020.
One to two sentences describing your organization’s request for in-kind donations:
Our wish is …
We wish for …
Next Event or Fundraiser:
Please submit by Wednesday, December 6 to appear in the January 2020 Non-Profit Wish List. We also request a high-resolution logo for your organization. There is a good chance we may have your logo already from a previous feature, so feel free to ask when you submit your wish. Late submissions or submissions without logos will not be accepted.
EXAMPLES from previous year:
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley
661-254-3063
Our wish is for in-kind donations, including: art supplies, a ping pong table, chess sets, computer keyboards, 2 Terabyte external hard drives, a foosball table, volunteers for our paint and plant project, a new phone system, large whiteboards and a new or used van to shuttle kids.
scvbgc.org
Bridge to Home SCV
661-254-4663
Our wish is to provide breakfast for our homeless clients. We need dry cereals (Cheerios, Raisin Bran, etc.), instant oatmeal, coffee, tea and hot chocolate. We also need dinnerware for serving: plastic plates, bowls, foam cups, knives, forks and spoons.
btohome.com
Cystic Fibrosis Foundation
323-939-0758
Our wish is to raise $100,000 at Valencia Great Strides, our largest fundraiser, on April 30. We are looking for new teams and additional corporate support from within the SCV to help us achieve this milestone!
cff.org
SEND YOUR WISH LIST TO: editorial@santaclaritamagazine.com
