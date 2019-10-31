FREE Seniors Thanksgiving Day Gourmet Feast and Party – At the brand-new senior center; reservations are being taken now!

The free gourmet Thanksgiving Day Feast and Party at the brand-new Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida is now taking reservations. All Santa Clarita Seniors are welcome. This wonderful event is Thursday, November 28, Thanksgiving Day at the gorgeous huge new Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida, 27180 Golden Valley Road, on the Canyon Country/Saugus border.

Doors open at 10 a.m. Appetizers are served at 10:30 a.m. First course served at 11 a.m.

Call the Senior Center at 661-259-9444, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. through 4:30 p.m., and press “zero”, if the operator does not answer. When the operator answers, say, “I want to make a Thanksgiving reservation”. Please be prepared to call more than once if necessary, since so many people are calling for this event, and the Senior Center host may not be able to answer right away.

Hosted by the Castaic Lions Club, the William S. Hart Union High School District and the Senior Center. This is “far more than a fabulous feast. We serve a multi-course meal that is comparable to any fine Thanksgiving Buffet” said event creator and manager Flo Lawrence.

“Great kids from Hart District High Schools work the event in a dozen jobs.” Lawrence added. “It’s inspiring to see teenagers making genuine friends with Seniors, and vice versa.”

“No senior need be alone or hungry on Thanksgiving. Great food and company are ‘on the house.’ We encourage ‘take home boxes’ for leftovers. Second boxed meals of our fabulous food are provided for Friday. since the Senior Center is closed the next day, on Friday,” Lawrence said.

Santa Clarita Valley’s finest restaurants donate freshly made food and even more food is prepared by renowned Chef Ryan Jewell. There are at least 14 delicious menu items.

Among these are delectable roast turkey, savory ham, creamy mashed potatoes with turkey gravy, tangy candied yams, succulent mixed hot veggies, tempting appetizers, sourdough rolls, traditional pumpkin and apple pie, fancy vanilla ice cream and more are on the menu.

“The reservations go quickly, so please call to reserve seats right away,” Lawrence said.

All SCV seniors are welcome, and reservations can be made by calling the Senior Center at 661-259-9444, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

On our cover we feature left to right standing: Flo Lawrence, Vicky Engbrecht, Joanna Vallelunga,

Allan Cameron and sitting: Terry Wibbels and Shonna August.