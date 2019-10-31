Santa Clarita Heart & Stroke Pop-Up – November 9
Enjoy group walks, yard games, cooking demos, health screenings and other activities for whole health and wellness.
Have a healthy good time while supporting the fight against heart disease and stroke. Join the American Heart Association at the Santa Clarita Heart & Stroke Pop-Up event Saturday, November 9, 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., at Bridgeport Park (23670 Newhall Ranch Road, Santa Clarita 91355).
Enjoy activities designed for your health and wellness, including group walks, yard games, cooking demos, chair massage, healthy hydration and snacks, health screenings and more. The event is free and open to the public.
Heart disease and stroke are the No. 1 and No. 2 killers in Los Angeles County. But there is good news: 80 percent of these diseases can be prevented with awareness and action. The American Heart Association, a leading force for a world of longer, healthier lives, brings pop-up events to different communities in LA County, including Santa Clarita, where families and individuals are engaged in fun activities that promote whole health and wellness. The events are part of the American Heart Association’s efforts to make healthy choices equitable and accessible for all and empower families and individuals to take charge of their health and wellness. For information, visit www.heartwalkla.org
