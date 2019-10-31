Title Sponsor Teri Hughes-Fox Invites You to the 9th Annual Soroptimist Fashion Show!
The 9th Annual Soroptimist of Greater Santa Clarita Valley (SIGSCV) Fashion Show will be held on Saturday, November 9, at The Canyon Santa Clarita. The event kicks off with a boutique that opens at 10:30 a.m. so you can start your holiday shopping off right! Boutique vendors include Refined Vintage Boutique, Shelly’s Fashions, Jacqueline B Clothing, Hazel’s Bags & Apparel, All Pinned Up, Hana’s Fashions, Embe Jewels, DC Designs, Origami and Owl, Pretty on Me, April Blooms, Propinquities, Madison Gable Designs, SC Designs, and Sassy Chico.
The luncheon will start at noon followed by an “All That Jazz” spectacular runway fashion show with fashions provided by Macy’s, White House Black Market, Propinquities, Brighton Collection, J. David Custom Clothiers, Banana Republic, Northridge Suit and Tux, April Blooms, Salt-n-Freckles, J Jill and Athleta.
“We are thrilled to be holding our event at The Canyon Santa Clarita this year,” Josh Rivas, Co-Chair of the event stated. “The high-end production venue combined with a line-up of spectacular women’s and men’s fashions is going to wow our guests.”
The event has a variety of seating options available, including premium upper-level cocktail table and booth seating with table service (no host drink service) sold in groups of two or four tickets. Premium seating is $115 each. General seating is $95 and VIP tickets are $150.
This year’s event silent auction is LIVE ONLINE! The easy on-line system will let you bid from your computer or phone and alert you when you’ve been outbid. Check out the selection of close to 100 baskets available to the public for bidding.
This year’s title sponsor is TERI HUGHES-FOX FOUNDATION, benefitting Sebastian Velona. Gold Sponsors are Valencia Acura and Sand Canyon Country Club.
Proceeds from this event support the three pillars the organization was founded on: Women’s Health, Women in Crisis and Celebrating Women. In addition to supporting our local programs benefiting women and girls, SIGSCV also gives back to numerous charitable organizations in Santa Clarita.
Tickets to the event can be purchased at www.sigscv.com/fashion-show.
On our cover left to right, we feature Pam Ingram President of SIGSCV. Teri Hughes-Fox – Title Sponsor. Co-Chairs: Josh Rivas & Lisa Odom
Photos by Joie de Vivre photographie
ADVERTISE WITH US
A Note From the Publishers – November 2019
The holidays are upon us once again, and with the changing of seasons comes a lineup of beautiful autumn events. On our cover this month we are pleased to feature the Santa Clarita Ballet Company, with their twenty-fifth production of The Nutcracker Ballet....read more
Santa Clarita Ballet Company Celebrates the Nutcracker’s 25th Year!
Since its first American staging by the San Francisco Ballet in 1944, The Nutcracker Ballet has become as synonymous with the Christmas holidays as Santa Claus and Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer. Twenty-five years ago, our hometown Santa Clarita Ballet Company...read more
FREE Seniors Thanksgiving Day Gourmet Feast and Party – At the brand-new senior center; reservations are being taken now!
The free gourmet Thanksgiving Day Feast and Party at the brand-new Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida is now taking reservations. All Santa Clarita Seniors are welcome. This wonderful event is Thursday, November 28, Thanksgiving Day at the gorgeous huge...read more
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
Santa Clarita Magazine has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 29 years. A family owned and operated business, Santa Clarita Magazine has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1990 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
FOLLOW US
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE