Title Sponsor Teri Hughes-Fox Invites You to the 9th Annual Soroptimist Fashion Show!

The 9th Annual Soroptimist of Greater Santa Clarita Valley (SIGSCV) Fashion Show will be held on Saturday, November 9, at The Canyon Santa Clarita. The event kicks off with a boutique that opens at 10:30 a.m. so you can start your holiday shopping off right! Boutique vendors include Refined Vintage Boutique, Shelly’s Fashions, Jacqueline B Clothing, Hazel’s Bags & Apparel, All Pinned Up, Hana’s Fashions, Embe Jewels, DC Designs, Origami and Owl, Pretty on Me, April Blooms, Propinquities, Madison Gable Designs, SC Designs, and Sassy Chico.

The luncheon will start at noon followed by an “All That Jazz” spectacular runway fashion show with fashions provided by Macy’s, White House Black Market, Propinquities, Brighton Collection, J. David Custom Clothiers, Banana Republic, Northridge Suit and Tux, April Blooms, Salt-n-Freckles, J Jill and Athleta.

“We are thrilled to be holding our event at The Canyon Santa Clarita this year,” Josh Rivas, Co-Chair of the event stated. “The high-end production venue combined with a line-up of spectacular women’s and men’s fashions is going to wow our guests.”

The event has a variety of seating options available, including premium upper-level cocktail table and booth seating with table service (no host drink service) sold in groups of two or four tickets. Premium seating is $115 each. General seating is $95 and VIP tickets are $150.

This year’s event silent auction is LIVE ONLINE! The easy on-line system will let you bid from your computer or phone and alert you when you’ve been outbid. Check out the selection of close to 100 baskets available to the public for bidding.

This year’s title sponsor is TERI HUGHES-FOX FOUNDATION, benefitting Sebastian Velona. Gold Sponsors are Valencia Acura and Sand Canyon Country Club.

Proceeds from this event support the three pillars the organization was founded on: Women’s Health, Women in Crisis and Celebrating Women. In addition to supporting our local programs benefiting women and girls, SIGSCV also gives back to numerous charitable organizations in Santa Clarita.

Tickets to the event can be purchased at www.sigscv.com/fashion-show.

On our cover left to right, we feature Pam Ingram President of SIGSCV. Teri Hughes-Fox – Title Sponsor. Co-Chairs: Josh Rivas & Lisa Odom

Photos by Joie de Vivre photographie