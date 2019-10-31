Veteran Housing Opportunity
Due to the amazing generosity of a local resident, the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative has been chosen to preside over the selection of a local veteran who is to receive full title to a family residence in the near-in portion of the Canyon Country area.
The anonymous donor advises that the $500,000 home is immaculate, has a brand-new roof, and has passed complete inspection by a well-known Realty Company. It is 1,240 square feet plus garage, has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a very large and alluring back yard. The home is free and clear of debt.
This is a legitimate offering, but the donor requires that the veteran who is finally selected must meet certain criteria due to his/her need to be invested in the maintenance of the property. This a once in a lifetime opportunity to own a home of this value at a minimal real cost.
Applicants must provide a copy of an Honorable Discharge document; must be gainfully employed or suffering a military-related 100 percent disability; must have good credit, and must be able to qualify for a $110,000.00 VA loan which will include the cost of escrow fees, and impounds for taxes and insurance. They must live in the home for five (5) years, and may neither rent (all or a portion) nor sell the home for that period of time, unless approved by the Collaborative Board of Directors because of some emergency which has caused the need to sell. Upon ultimate sale of the property the veteran will receive the vested portion of the interest in the equity (profit above the VA loan balance) at the rate of 10 percent of the full property value for each year of residency, with the unvested portion to be returned to the donor or their designee (living in the home for 10 years gives the veteran 100 percent vesting).
If you are interested in this offer, please direct your resume, a copy of your valid Driver’s license, proof of honorable discharge from the military, employment or disability verification, and a letter explaining why you should be considered. Mail to Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative, Attention Selection Committee, 23222 Lyons Avenue, Newhall, CA 91321.
Every application must be postmarked by November 15, 2019, and receipt of each will be acknowledged by the Collaborative. You may direct any questions to E. Wolfe at 661-260-1790.
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative is a California tax exempt Public Benefit Corporation. It is a volunteer entity, with no paid employees. No member of the Board of Directors, nor their relatives, nor any past or present volunteer or relative of a volunteer is eligible to receive this offer.
If you are, or know of, an interested philanthropically minded resident, businessperson, or investor who would like to participate in a similar giveaway program for a deserving Veteran, kindly call 661-260-1790.
ADVERTISE WITH US
A Note From the Publishers – November 2019
The holidays are upon us once again, and with the changing of seasons comes a lineup of beautiful autumn events. On our cover this month we are pleased to feature the Santa Clarita Ballet Company, with their twenty-fifth production of The Nutcracker Ballet....read more
Title Sponsor Teri Hughes-Fox Invites You to the 9th Annual Soroptimist Fashion Show!
The 9th Annual Soroptimist of Greater Santa Clarita Valley (SIGSCV) Fashion Show will be held on Saturday, November 9, at The Canyon Santa Clarita. The event kicks off with a boutique that opens at 10:30 a.m. so you can start your holiday shopping off right! Boutique...read more
Santa Clarita Ballet Company Celebrates the Nutcracker’s 25th Year!
Since its first American staging by the San Francisco Ballet in 1944, The Nutcracker Ballet has become as synonymous with the Christmas holidays as Santa Claus and Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer. Twenty-five years ago, our hometown Santa Clarita Ballet Company...read more
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
Santa Clarita Magazine has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 29 years. A family owned and operated business, Santa Clarita Magazine has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1990 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
FOLLOW US
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE