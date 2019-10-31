Westfield Valencia Town Center – HOLIDAY CALENDAR – Save The Date!

SANTA PHOTOGRAPHY – November 15 – December 24

Santa arrives at Westfield Valencia Town Center on Friday, November 15. Santa photography will be located on Level 1 next to H&M. Shoppers who purchase Santa photos November 15 – 30, will receive a discount for the LA Kings Ice Rink while supplies last. Same Day Santa Reservations: Guests can enjoy arts & crafts while waiting for Santa. For Santa photography hours, pricing and reservation information visit, www.westfield.com/valencia

AMERICAN RED CROSS BARK FOR LIFE – November 16

On Saturday, November 16, the American Red Cross will host their annual Bark for Life event at the former Sears Parking Lot. Guests are invited to bring their pets for a day filled with fun, treats and a parade.

SANTA PAWS – November 16

On Saturday, November 16, shoppers are invited to bring their furry friends to take photos with Santa!

TRANSFORMATION CELEBRATION – November 21

Join Westfield Valencia Town Center as we celebrate the completion of the $20M Interior Transformation! We will begin the community celebration at the Town Center Drive entrance and then invite the community to JCPenney Court where local school choirs will perform “Carol of the Bells” together. This evening will also kick off our first Give Thanks Thursday as we give back to the Boys & Girls Club of SCV through a donation of sales proceeds from participating retailers.

LA KINGS ICE RINK – November 21 – January 12

Get excited! The LA Kings Ice Rink is coming to Town Center Drive, located outside The Cheesecake Factory and Pottery Barn. The ice rink will be open starting November 21 through January 12, 2020. The LA Kings will celebrate their official grand opening event on Friday, November 22.

GIVE THANKS THURSDAY(S) – November 21, December 5, 12 & 19

We will Give Thanks throughout the holiday season by donating to local organizations including Boys & Girls Club of SCV, Junior Chamber International (JCI), WiSH Education Foundation and Bridge To Home on Thursday, November 21, December 5, 12, & 19. Members of these community organizations will be present on each of the days to act as “Gift Givers” and provide gifts to the holiday shoppers.

BOYS & GIRLS CLUB FESTIVAL OF TREES – November 22 – 24

We are happy to announce that the annual Boys & Girls Club of SCV Festival of Trees will be at Westfield Valencia Town Center this year! The Gala will be held on Friday, November 22 inside The Canyon Santa Clarita and the Community Days will be held on November 23 & 24 inside a portion of the former Sears space. The decorated trees will also be on display in the common area outside of The Canyon and H&M, near the Santa set.

JCI SANTA’S HELPERS – December 14

We are also excited to bring the annual JCI Santa’s Helpers event to Westfield Valencia Town Center! This is a local event that benefits about 200 underprivileged children with an unforgettable Christmas experience. They will be able to ice skate on the LA Kings Ice Rink and enjoy pizza at The Dudes’ Brewing Company. Shop at Westfield Valencia Town Center and provide gifts for the children on December 5 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

MENORAH LIGHTING CEREMONY – December 22

Join the Chabad of SCV on Sunday, December 22 from 5PM – 7PM to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah with a Menorah Lighting Ceremony.

GIFT WRAPPING – November – December

This year we are delighted to partner with the Girls Scouts of America to be our community partner for Gift Wrapping this holiday season. Please visit www.westfield.com/valencia for holiday gift wrapping hours and location.

*Event info subject to change. Refer to www.Westfield.com/Valencia