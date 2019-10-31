Winter Holiday Boutiques – November 2019
Saturday, November 2
First Presbyterian Holiday Boutique
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
We’re looking forward to kicking off the holiday cheer with our boutique. You’ll be delighted by the wide array of beautiful crafts made by local artisans. There are gifts to please everyone on your list. Nibble on some goodies or sip on cocoa while you browse. Each vendor is bringing a raffle gift, so you’ve 25 chances to win. Check back often as some of our vendors show a preview of their gorgeous goods. Located at First Presbyterian Church of Newhall.
Saturday, November 9
3rd Annual Holiday Boutique
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Hosted by Learn Beyond the Book. Come shop with us and get your holiday gift giving finished while supporting your local artisans and community! Amazing raffle items donated by our wonderful vendors! Raffle ticket sales will support student scholarships! So many great hand-made crafts and treats! You’ll be sure to find something for everyone on your list! For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/419185658801047/.
Saturday & Sunday, November 9 & 10
Valencia Summit HOA Holiday Boutique
10 a.m.
Join us for the Seventh Annual Summit Holiday Boutique benefitting Circle of Hope. We are making every effort to present you with the best local, creative, handcrafted and unique gifts for an awesome shopping experience! Check back here for more updates as the event approaches. We are currently accepting applications for vendors. For more vendor information contact: SummitHolidayBoutique@gmail.com.
Saturday, November 16
Holiday Boutique at Castaic Library
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Come shop at the Castaic Library front for gifts and holiday items. Then come inside to the Friends of Castaic Library Book Sale to find hardback, paperback, audio books, movies, and more. Boutique booths available, they are $20. If you are interested in a space, please email: friendsofcastaiclibrary@gmail.com
Saturday, November 23
2019 Annual Relay For Life Holiday Boutique
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Come shop Hand-crafted cards, gift bags, jewelry, blankets, woodwork, holiday decorations, mugs, dolls, elves, quilts, kitchen couture & aprons; Usborne children’s books; Pampered Chef; Simple Succulents; Younique Makeup; Baby and Children’s Couture and Accessories; Perfectly Posh Soaps, Bath Products & Lotions; Let’s Hang Clothing Boutique; Toys for the Cure; and much more!
Located at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita. For details email: SpecialEvents@SCVRelay.org or call Kathleen Pavard at 661-755-4342
Saturday, December 7
Henry Mayo Home Tour Holiday Boutique
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Lots of raffle prizes to enter and shopping from 30 unique vendors! Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1154376531439905/ for details.
Friday & Saturday, December 13 & 14
16th Annual VHS Holiday Boutique
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Over 30 Vendors selling delicious hand-crafted desserts, gourmet candies, artisan crafts, jewelry, seasonal gifts, clothes, and beauty supplies! Located at VHS Multi-Purpose Room 27801 N. Dickason Drive in Valencia.
