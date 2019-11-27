Westfield Valencia Town Center Holiday Calendar …
SANTA PHOTOGRAPHY – December 1 – December 24
Santa arrived at Westfield Valencia Town Center on Friday, November 15. Santa photography will be located on Level 1 next to H&M. Shoppers who purchase Santa photos November 15 – 30, will receive a discount for the LA Kings Ice Rink while supplies last. Same Day Santa Reservations: Guests can enjoy arts & crafts while waiting for Santa. For Santa photography hours, pricing and reservation information visit, westfield.com/valencia
LA KINGS ICE RINK -December 1 – January 12
Get excited! The LA Kings Ice Rink is coming to Town Center Drive, located outside The Cheesecake Factory and Pottery Barn. The ice rink will be open starting November 21 through January 12, 2020. The LA Kings will celebrate their official grand opening event on Friday, November 22.
GIVE THANKS THURSDAY(S) – December 5, 12 & 19
We will Give Thanks throughout the holiday season by donating to local organizations including Boys & Girls Club of SCV, Junior Chamber International (JCI), WiSH Education Foundation and Bridge To Home on Thursday, December 5, 12, & 19. Members of these community organizations will be present on each of the days to act as “Gift Givers” and provide gifts to the holiday shoppers.
JCI SANTA’S HELPERS – December 14
We are also excited to bring the annual JCI Santa’s Helpers event to Westfield Valencia Town Center! This is a local event that benefits about 200 underprivileged children with an unforgettable Christmas experience. They will be able to ice skate on the LA Kings Ice Rink and enjoy pizza at The Dudes’ Brewing Company. Shop at Westfield Valencia Town Center and provide gifts for the children on December 5 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
MENORAH LIGHTING CEREMONY – December 22
Join the Chabad of SCV on Sunday, December 22 from 5PM – 7PM to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah with a Menorah Lighting Ceremony.
GIFT WRAPPING – December
This year we are delighted to partner with the Girls Scouts of America to be our community partner for Gift Wrapping this holiday season. Please visit westfield.com/valencia for holiday gift wrapping hours and location.
*Event info subject to change. Refer to Westfield.com/Valencia
A Note From the Publishers – December 2019
Where do I even begin? Over the years, the Santa Clarita Valley has become our home, it is where we raised our son, Alexander, where we gained success in our business and built a strong circle of friends and support. This is the same for so many families here in this...
Santa Clarita Magazine Celebrating 30 Years in Business
For the past 30 years, Prime Publications Incorporated, publishers of Santa Clarita Magazine and SCV élite Magazine have been at the helm of media and marketing, utilizing their platform to keep our valley’s small businesses, non-profits, achievements and developments...
Westfield Valencia Town Center Celebrates the Completion of Interior Renovations
On our cover this month, we are thrilled to feature Santa Claus, along with Corrine Barchanowicz, Senior General Manager at Westfield Valencia Town Center and her adorable daughter Arabella who stole all of our hearts with her very cute smile. You will find...
