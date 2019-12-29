A Wish List for our Local Non-Profit Organizations 2020

Santa Clarita is our City! Each member of our staff, the publishers and our interns all call Santa Clarita home, as well as the other 220,000 residents. Santa Clarita is the place I have called home since I was six years old and it is where I raise my family. In the over three decades I have lived here I have spent the past 13 years of my life working for a company that promotes positivity, community and helping those around us. It is with great pleasure that we offer you a way to give back to your community—the place you call home.

Below you will find our annual Non-Profit Wish List. It is a compilation of requests, wishes and needs from local organizations that help assist the people in our community. From a gas card, to office paper; volunteers to stamps, there are endless ways to give. We hope you find something below that resonates with you and encourages you to make a difference in someone’s life.

A Light of Hope

661-513-HEAL (4325)

Our wish is to continue providing support groups for youth, young adults and families in recovery from addiction or self-destructive behaviors. Our program is run solely by volunteers and relies on ongoing monetary donations and community support – please partner with us as we offer hope and healing to the families of Santa Clarita! – www.alightofhopescv.org

American Cancer Society, Inc.

661-775-0440 • 1-800-227-2345

The Santa Clarita Valley American Cancer Society wishes for volunteers for our Road To Recovery program. We also need hairdressers who are willing to cut wigs for cancer patients. The Go Pink team needs computer memory sticks for offsite use. The ACS local office needs new hats (various styles) and head scarfs for those going through chemo. And of course, we need volunteers to help execute 2020 Relay For Life as well as leading or participating on committees. All donations can be dropped off at the ACS office at 25020 Avenue Stanford, Unit 170, Valencia, CA 91355. Volunteers can call the office at 661-298-0886, option 3 – www.Cancer.org

American Diabetes Association

323-966-2890

Our wish is to raise one million dollars in support of everyone in this community impacted by diabetes. Whether you ride, run or walk, we are looking for teams and corporate support from the Santa Clarita Valley and beyond to help achieve our ambitious goal.

www.diabetes.org

American Heart Association/American Stroke Association

213-291-7000

Our wish is for Santa Clarita families to take charge of their health by moving more, eating better, not smoking and keeping their blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol numbers at a healthy range. We also need volunteers and donations to support our work of ensuring equitable health in all communities and building longer, healthier lives, free of heart disease and stroke. www.heart.org

The ARTree Community

Arts Center – 661-673-7500

We are an organization that is beginning to really grow, but we need basic items like the following: Left-handed scissors adult and child, canvases, any size, watercolor in tube, iPad, masking tape, watercolor brushes, large size brushes, and Photoshop one-year subscription. We also need an IT professional volunteer. www.theartree.org

Assistance League Santa Clarita

661-644-4957

Assistance League Santa Clarita wishes to receive $100,000 in order to renovate a new location for our Thrift Store. The revenue from our store helps to provide new school clothes for children whose families cannot afford them, eye exams and glasses for school aged children, dinners and baked goods for shut-in seniors, teddy bears for children in trauma and more. Our organization is 100% staffed by volunteers.

www.assistanceleaguesantaclarita.org

Blue Star Ranch

661-312-6184

Our wish is for volunteers who are adept at: online fundraising, social media and grant writing, as well as, corporate support and donor base building. In addition, we need ranch volunteers who love horses, and enjoy grooming, preparing their special lunches and feeding them. Save the date for the Blue Star Ranch Polo Expo for Veterans on Armed Forces Day, May 2020. www.bluestarranch.org

Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley

661-254-2582

Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley is seeking “Stop the Bleed” kits (eight total), art supplies and school supplies. Art supplies include construction paper, colored pencils, markers, tempura paint, white glue, brushes, artist smocks, desktop easels, and craft projects. School supplies include pencils, erasers, lined paper (wide rule), scissors, and glue sticks. Subscribe to the Club’s newsletter at www.scvbgc.org to stay up to date on fundraising opportunities year-round. www.scvbgc.org

Bridge to Home SCV

661-254-4663

Our wish for in-kind donations includes men and woman’s new underwear, beanies, umbrellas, and raincoats.

www.btohome.org

Canterbury Village Affordable Housing for Seniors

661-255-9796

Our wish is for in-kind donations, to have a licensed and insured contractor donate time and materials to update our community bathroom. The bathroom is approximately 10-feet by 12-feet. We need help to remove tile from walls and all demo, replace tile floors, replace countertop and paint. www.HumanGood.org

Carousel Ranch – 661 268-8010

Our wish is simple… for the continued love and support that we have been blessed to receive from this incredible community. Inkind donations are greatly appreciated – from horse supplies, carrots or treats for our amazing therapy horses to office supplies, postage and auction items for our annual Heart of the West fundraiser. We utilize volunteers at the Ranch daily, so the gift of time is priceless. www.carouselranch.org

Child & Family Center – 661-259-9439

Our wish is for diapers in various sizes, infant formula, baby wipes and hygiene supplies for all ages such as shampoo, soap, deodorant etc. for our families in need. www.childfamilycenter.org

Circle of Hope, Inc. – 661 254-5218

Our wish list includes: New items to be used in our silent auctions, copy paper, postage stamps, and gift cards to Target, Walmart and Amazon. We also wish for your support by signing up for Circle of Hope’s monthly giving program, Inner Circle. Please visit our website at www.circleofhopeinc.org/donate and sign up today to make an ongoing monthly contribution of $5 or more to support those living with and surviving cancer here in Santa Clarita. Please join us for our annual signature events and fundraisers: Bowling for Hope in March, Vine 2 Wine on August 8 and the Annual Afternoon Tea in October! www.circleofhopeinc.org

City of Hope Santa Clarita – 626-224-0648

Our wish is to provide goody bags to our patients, which will help increase their comfort level during treatments. We are in need of these particular items: blankets, neck or travel pillows, socks, puzzle books, coloring/activity books, pens/colors, Chapstick, gentle moisturizers, make up items for women, and snacks. cityofhope.org/location/santa-clarita

COC Foundation – 661-362-3433

Our wish is to help College of the Canyons students succeed both academically and personally. We can do this by supporting programs that combat homelessness and food insecurity. We encourage donations to be made online by designating “Where the Need is Greatest” or in-kind donations of food or supplies to the Basic Needs Center (or BaNC). For more information or to make a cash donation, visit www.COCFoundation.com. www.cocfoundation.com

Code Read – 818-238-7686

Our wish is for more Harry Potter books. Many of the foster youth we serve are big fans of Harry Potter. Any books in the classic series are appreciated. Books can be purchased on Amazon and shipped directly to Code Read. We are currently raising funds to purchase a Code Read Bookmobile to increase outreach. To learn about the Bookmobile campaign please visit www.mycoderead.org.

Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley – 661-251-2867

Do you have three hours to volunteer? Hang out with our families on a Saturday or Sunday at our Resource Center and build puzzles, play board games, or do arts and crafts. https://www.signupgenius.com/go/60b0d4aabab29a1f85-saturday – www.familypromisescv.org

Fostering Youth Independence (FYI) – 661-360-1500

Our wish is to make sure Santa Clarita’s foster youth never go to school hungry. We are asking for gift cards for In-N-Out, Chick-fil-A, other fast food restaurants, grocery stores or Walmart, in any amount. With full stomachs, our students will be equipped to do well in school and become successful, independent adults! Gift cards can be sent to: Fostering Youth Independence; P.O. Box 801604, Santa Clarita, CA 91380. www.fyifosteryouth.org

The Gentle Barn – 661-252-2440

We wish for various animal supplies such as blankets/comforters, dog toys, bird toys, horse cookies, horse brushes, horse fly masks, horse halters, cotton lead ropes, paper towels, washcloths, spray bottles, natural dish soap, sponges, towels, rubber feed bowls. We are open to the public every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Host your next birthday party here! www.gentlebarn.org

Help The Children – 661-702-8852

Since 2002, serving the Santa Clarita Valley, our WISH is to continue to provide the many thousands of children and their families, Veterans, active military, seniors, individuals, anyone in need of support with our on-going feeding and clothing program. A donation of gifts-in-kind, to include non-perishable food items such as cereal, rice, pasta, beans, tuna, etc., to support our food program. Monetary donations will be greatly appreciated! www.helpthechildren.org

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation

661-200-1200

Our hospital is built on the generosity of our community! In the New Year, our wish is to continue to provide the best in compassionate, world-class healthcare. To help accomplish this, we recently opened our new Patient Tower which, in addition to the excellent services already found in our hospital, will help us reach new heights in healthcare. The tower adds additional patient beds, all-private patient rooms with private bathrooms, a permanent rooftop helipad, additional surgical suites, and the new Center for Women and Newborns. We wish for our community to continue to support us philanthropically as we fulfill our unwavering pledge to improve the health of our community through compassion and excellence. www.henrymayogiving.com

In Care of Hope – 661-803-1197

We are a small locally run nonprofit organization doing our part to raise funds and support for blood cancer research and patient services which provides financial support for those battling blood cancers. Our wish list consists of cases of sports/energy drinks for our golfers along with more local business sponsorship’s and participation to benefit our 2020 6th Annual Hodgkins Haters ParTeeForeACure Golf Tournament which is held locally every year in the SCV. https://incareofhope.org/ or www.hodgkins-haters.com

Innovations Show Choir – 818-618-9027

We feel privileged to be able to serve Santa Clarita with our free performances and outreach. Our wish is for in-kind donations including an 88-key weighted keyboard and stool, laser printer, audio monitor,128 GB SD card, camera and stabilizer, platform folding hand truck. We also wish for donations to support tuition financial aid for qualifying families as well as personnel include a stage manager, development specialist, costume mistress, and webmaster. www.innovationshowchoir.org

JCI Santa Clarita – 661-600-6333

Our wish is to create partnerships with local organizations and businesses to help create development opportunities for our members. We are also looking for donations for a new grant program that would fund new and exciting projects and events organized by our members. www.jcisantaclarita.org

Major Impact Theater – 661-618-7450

Our wish is for donations of gently used adult sized Halloween costumes, accessories, hats, and wigs for our actors with disabilities to wear at our bi-annual stage productions. Also needed are sturdy hangers, garment bags, and clothing racks for storage. Other items include free printing for Playbills; printing paper; and postage stamps. Sponsors, gift baskets, and guests are needed for our Annual Cupid’s Crush Dinner Dance Fundraiser on February 9.

Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer

661-250-4100 – Gillian@mhf.org

The Michael Hoefflin Foundation has one wish—to end Children’s Cancer in all of its forms! Help us by making a donation to support the hundreds of local families fighting pediatric Cancer. Your tax-deductible donation will make a difference! www.mhf.org

Prayer Angels for the Military – 661-799-8865

We need items and funds for sending troop care packages, help at monthly events, a new pop-up canopy, laminating services for prayer cards, newer laptops, cell phones, gift cards, and tax-deductible car donations to help local military and veterans in need. Save the date for Santa Clarita’s 16th Annual Hearts for Heroes community event for all ages. Thanking local firefighters, Sheriff’s Deputies, paramedics, and military. Valentine’s Day treats, card making & care packing for troops. Saturday, February 8, 2020 with the location TBA.

www.prayerangelsforthemilitary.com

Project Books Inc. – projectbooks@yahoo.com

Our wish is for donated space so that we will be able to have people come in and pick up books on a regular basis. We also wish for a new van so that we can pick up more books from people who no longer want them.

Rescue’s on the Runway

www.facebook.com/RescuesOnTheRunway

We are in need of a dog and cat sitter 18 years and older (experienced with animals) for hourly pay. We are also looking for “volunteers” to brush kitties, bunnies and walk doggies (14 years and older). Foster Families to house a dog or cat for two weeks or more! Donations needed! Please consider sending a holiday donation through PayPal (as a gift, not a service) to: rescuesonrunway@aol.com or send postal to: ROTR, 16654 Soledad Cyn. #200, Santa Clarita, CA 91387.

www.rescuesontherunway.org

Santa Clarita Artists Association

661-252-7639 (Fundraising Chair)

Our wish is to raise $5000, and in-kind donations, to provide opportunities to young artists by hosting a two-week High School Invitation Art Show in our Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery. We need the following: frames, awards, and monies toward our existing scholarships. Our Art Gallery is in a historical building in Old Town Newhall and maintenance can be a challenge. Our wish is to purchase/install a heater/AC, modern neon signage and outdoor lighting in the upcoming year.

www.santaclaritaartists.org

Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative

661-670-8980

The Collaborative consists of dozens of non-profit organizations, local businesses, and individuals, providing their services, much of it pro bono, to those Veterans in the Santa Clarita community who have served their country, and may be in need of the many areas of assistance that are offered. These services encompass, education, employment, legal and financial services, housing, training, medical & dental, counseling, home care, veteran benefits and much more. www.scv-vets.org

SCV Education Foundation – 661-678-0429

Our wish is to find more volunteers for our Read With Me program and for local businesses to donate swag bag items for our annual Teacher Tribute event. Volunteers are needed to spend at least one hour each week in the classroom helping students with their literacy skills. Swag bag items are needed for our “Teacher Tribute” event scheduled in April. www.scveducationfoundation.org

SCV Food Pantry – 661-255-5001

Our wish for 2020 is more room! We are embarking on a fundraising campaign to help us build a new SCV Food Pantry that can accommodate the growing needs of the community! Everyday needs include peanut butter, canned meats, hygiene items as well as cleaning supplies such as paper towels and anti-bacterial wipes. www.scvfoodpantry.org

SCV Scholarship Foundation

Since 1951, the SCVSF has helped thousands of Hart District graduates with some of their college and post-graduation education costs. This would not be possible without the support of community businesses, organizations and individuals. Our wish is for our support to grow by establishing new scholarships and increasing funding to existing awards. It’s easy and extremely rewarding. Visit our website at www.scvsf.org and get involved!

scvsf.org

SCV Senior Center – 661-259-9444

Our wish is to promote quality of life for seniors through the various programs and services that we offer. We wish for card tables, a ping pong table and food for our pantry. Save the date for February 29th and get your tickets for our Celebrity Waiter event: A Knight of Royals. Details available on our website. www.scv-seniorcenter.org

Single Mothers Outreach – 661-288-0117

Our wish is to continue serving single moms in the community with donations such as diapers (sizes four, five and six), toiletries and gift cards (food and gas). In addition, we are always in need of volunteers at our re-sale boutique, Closet on Main! www.singlemothersoutreach.org

Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley – 661-433-2511

Our wish is for community support of the 2020 The Wine Affair – Wine, Beer and Cheer, to be held March 29, 2019. We would love donations for our silent auction taking place during the event. In addition, we wish for the community to attend this fantastic event by purchasing tickets on our website. www.sigscv.org

Soroptimist International of Valencia – 661-993-7747

Our wish is to have our most successful Gentleman for a Cause event all in support of our mission to help the women and girls of our community. We are looking for table sponsors at the event, starting at $1,500. We need guests and VIP’s to attend our event, tickets are $100. We always accept monetary donations to support our programs that lead to social and economic empowerment for women and girls of Santa Clarita. www.sivalencia.org

Straightening Reins Foundation – 661-803-1641

Outdoor hanging solar lanterns, haybales ($20 each), snacks for kids, 2×4 boards for benches, chicken wire, pop up tents, four white portable round tables and chairs, horse de-wormer as well as four horse blankets and three pony blankets. www.srdstraighteningreins.org

S.T.R.E.A.M Global Innovations

Proud Home of S.T.R.E.A.M. Kids Expo™

818-585-5664

We are excited to continue our “Yes-2-S.T.R.E.A.M.” initiative in 2020. In this initiative, we are seeking individuals that will say “Yes” to the donation of time, talent, and treasure towards helping kids achieve their academic and career goals. This year, our focus is on increasing social media support and presence and continuing to build incredible relationships with businesses throughout Santa Clarita. With that being said, we are seeking volunteers to assist the day of events and new organizations to participate in all STREAM programs (Expos, Cafés, and Student Ambassador Program). www.streamglobal.org.

Spotlight Arts Center – 661-338-0338

Our biggest wish for 2020 is to renovate our current space to accommodate the needs of our growing program. Please help us reach more families who could benefit from the program and be the change you want to see in the world. Save the date for our Spring Registration January 21 to 30. www.SpotlightArtsCenter.org

The Youth Project – 661-257-9688

The Youth Project is always striving to do more for our teens and our community – we hate saying no! To accommodate our goal to help everyone, we are always looking for qualified board members, new opportunities for funding, pizza donations for outreach, and cold hard cash so we can bring in more staff to reach more kids! See you at our BBQ, Golf and Comedy events in April, May and August 2020! www.HelpNotHassle.org

TreePeople – 818-623-4879

Our wish is for everyone to be TreePeople, either by joining us at one of our plantings or donating so that we can continue our work to green our community and restore the health of our planet.

www.treepeople.org

WiSH Education Foundation – 661-799-9474

Our WiSH is for good condition musical instruments and accessories for our district music programs; the amazing students at Sequoia need art supplies for their STEAM room (colored pencils, markers, card stock – 10 packs of white and colored) and sports balls (soccer, basketball, volleyball), yoga mats, board games, air hockey table, large plastic storage totes (20), presentation clickers (6), stools for stand up desks (10), storage bin shelving (5). Following the tragedy in November, WiSH has been raising funds to establish Wellness Centers on the Saugus campus and throughout the district. We appreciate our community’s generous donations via the #SaugusStrong logo on our home page, through which 100 percent of funds raised is directed to this effort. www.wishscv.org

Zoe International – 661-255-7963

We would like to open shelters in ZOE Japan and ZOE Mexico, because a lack of beds for children who have been trafficked is the greatest need that exists worldwide. We are determined to meet these needs in 2020. Becoming a monthly donor or giving a one-time gift would allow ZOE to reach another level. It would empower us to reach more people with the gospel and rescue more children from trafficking. We pray that you and your family have a blessed Christmas and New Year!

www.gozoe.org