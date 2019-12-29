Monthly Message from the City Manager Ken Striplin New Year, New Sense of Community Unity
The last few months of 2019 were devastating in our City. First, nearly two dozen homes were damaged or destroyed in the fast-moving Tick Fire, and then we faced the tragic loss of young lives in the shooting at Saugus High School. We will never forget those we lost, and we stand united in support for those still grieving.
As a community, I am so proud of the way we have supported one another. The unity that was born from these tragedies is inspiring and speaks to the tight-knit, giving nature of our City of Santa Clarita. You are hard-pressed to go anywhere in town without seeing a blue ribbon tied around a tree, or someone wearing a Saugus Strong t-shirt; not to mention the hundreds of signs, stickers and banners hanging on fences, in business windows and stuck on car windows.
As we all work our way through the healing process, I want you to remember that Santa Clarita will not be defined by this tragedy. Instead, our City will be known for what it has always been known – as a loving, family-oriented, safe place to live and raise children. A City with miles of off-street trails to explore, 34 parks, three libraries, a new Community Center and Sheriff’s Station in the works and a community full of residents who support and care for one another when they need it most.
As we head into this New Year, we do so with a new sense of community unity. We have much to look forward to in 2020 with new projects, programs and amenities in the works. I want to wish each and every one of you a very Happy New Year.
