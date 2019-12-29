SCV Senior Center Celebrity Waiter Dinner

The Santa Clarita Magazine is once again pleased to sponsor the SCV Senior Center’s Celebrity Waiter!

Co-Chairs Amanda Benson and Julie Sturgeon are proud to announce the theme for this year’s event on February 29, 2020 at Bella Vida. A Knight of Royals.

Tracy Hauser Team, Cobalt Realty Group is our Title Sponsor this year and the time is now to join in on this exciting and always entertaining event. Sponsorships range in price from $2,000 to $5,000, which includes seating for 10 guests, wine, special gift, local print and social media recognition and much more. Table sponsors also have the option of providing their own “celebrity” waiter or requesting the committee to provide one.

Guests can purchase “Royal Bucks”, used to tip their waiter for zany antics or exceptional service. The waiter who receives the most tips receives the coveted Stanley Award, which is announced at the end of the evening.

In addition to elaborate table decorations and team costumes, guests can enjoy pre-dinner cocktails at a no-host bar, dancing, and bid at our Live Auction with unique experiences.

Guests who are not part of a sponsored table can purchase individual seats for $150.

Visitors can see photos of past events and comments on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/scvcelebritywaiter/. Guests and table sponsors can make purchases online and obtain further information at www.myscvcoa.org/celebritywaiter.

Proceeds from this annual event will help support the many programs and services offered by the SCV Senior Center at their new center, Bella Vida located at 27180 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita. For further information and table sponsorship reservations please call Nikki at 661-259-9444 ext. 133 or admin@scv-seniorcenter.org.