SCV Water Celebrates 25th Anniversary of its Rio Vista Water Treatment Plant
It was 25 years ago this December when the former Castaic Lake Water Agency completed the Rio Vista Water Treatment Plant (RVWTP). The Plant had an initial capacity to treat 30 million gallons per day (mgd). This more than doubled the capacity we had at the time of 25 mgd from the Earl Schmidt Treatment Plant, located near Castaic Lake.
Both plants treat imported water. This is roughly half of our water supply which flows from the Sierra Nevada mountain range through the Delta in Northern California before travelling through the California Aqueduct to reach the Santa Clarita Valley. The RVWTP treats this imported water before it enters our distribution system and is served to our customers.
Here are a few fun facts about the Rio Vista Water Treatment Plant:
· In 1991, the former Castaic Lake Water Agency held a ground blasting ceremony to mark the beginning of construction of the Rio Vista Water Treatment Plant.
· In 2011, the Rio Vista Water Treatment Plant expanded its capacity and doubled the amount of water that could be treated per day from 30 million gallons per day (mgd) to 66mgd!
· It took 876 days (April 27, 2009 to September 19, 2011) to complete this expansion.
· If needed to meet demands, we have the land and capacity to eventually double the RVWTP capacity again, to 120 million gallons per day (mgd).
At SCV Water, it’s our job to ensure that our drinking water (imported and groundwater) meets all standards set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and California State regulatory agencies. Annually, our water quality staff perform over 20,000 tests and analyze samples from 64 drinking water sources for more than 285 drinking water contaminants. Customers can see how well their water performed against the Federal and State standards in the annual Consumer Confidence Report (aka Water Quality Report). https://yourscvwater.com/waterquality/.
