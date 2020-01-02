2nd Annual SCV Veg Fest A Celebration of Compassionate Living

Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth will kick off this year’s festival as the community heals and celebrates sustainability, healthy living and compassion. The Fest is Saturday, May 16, 2020 from noon to 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita’s Central Park. Santa Clarita Valley (SCV) VegFest.

The VegFest is a vegan-inspired food, beer, wine & music festival aimed at inspiring a more compassionate community. As the Fest’s founder, Jess Guidroz, said, “Our objective is to create a high vibe, grassroots movement for compassionate living in the Santa Clarita Valley. VegFest is more than just an event to raise awareness around animal friendly and sustainable food choices, it’s an opportunity for our community to celebrate, heal and learn about conscious living – together.”

“Saugus Strong” will have a booth with both students and teachers from Saugus High School. Community members will be able to donate to the cause as well as offer support to that community as they heal. Several teachers will also play in an acoustic band near the booth.

Foodies and music-lovers rejoice! VegFest attendees can expect a combination of over 100 participating restaurants, vendors and food trucks, including: Beyond Meat, Delighted by Hummus, and Amaro Pizzeria, as well as a variety of Santa Clarita craft beer and wine vendors. In addition to scrumptious vegan cuisine to sample or buy, there will also be two to three small, local musical acts throughout the grounds at all times. There will be a best-of food contest, yoga in the park, a children’s play area, and much more.

For more event information, visit www.SCVVegFest.com.