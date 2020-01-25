A Note From the Publishers
Continuing with the theme of love, check out the cute couple on our cover this month. We are so pleased to feature Winston and Pansy Greene, married for over 60 years. They were really happy to represent the SCV Senior Centers Celebrity Waiter event and the “A Knight of Royals” theme. The event this year will be held at the Senior Center’s Grand Ballroom at Bella Vida on Saturday, February 29. If you love to dress up then this is the event for you. You will find beautifully themed tables and a whole lot of fun.
Before you put on your costumes and get ready to dance for the SCV Senior Center, put your running shoes on and join in the party at SOAR’s 10th Annual Mardi Gras Madness 5k/10k at Westfield Valencia Town Center on Sunday, February 23.
Flowers, candy, red hearts and romance, we’ve got them all in this issue! Check out our fabulous dining section and be sure to reserve seats for your romantic evening, there are so many fabulous dining choices in our valley. We’ve also put together a great Valentine’s Gift Guide to make it a little easier for you to shop local and spread the love to our local businesses.
While the Valentine’s Gift Guide can help with the fun stuff, our CPA Guide is the perfect place to find an expert who will help you sort through the stressful process of filing your taxes. If you get started now, these professionals can make the process painless.
Have you seen our February/March élite Magazine? This marks our 17th year of publishing élite Magazine and we are particularly proud of this issue. It’s packed full of editorials and profiles, not to mention our Ultimate Awards in this issue which are over the top, celebrating our dedicated, hard-working business owners. If you are not receiving your copy of élite Magazine, we would be happy to add you to our mailing list, or you can view the digital version of the publication on-line at www.scvelitemagazine.com.
We hope you have a wonderful Valentine’s Day!
Cheers to 30 Years!
Linda, Moe and Alexander Hafizi.
ADVERTISE WITH US
Celebrity Waiter 2020
A Knight of Royals at Bella Vida on February 29 Santa Clarita Magazine is proud to feature the SCV Senior Center’s Celebrity Waiter event. This year’s cover features the King and Queen (Winston and Pansy Greene) of this year’s theme – A Knight of Royals. Winston and...
Charity Chili Cook-off is Getting Spicy!
The 8th Annual Santa Clarita Valley Charity Chili Cook-off is set to feature 40 amateur chefs to compete for the most prestigious awards of the event.The organizers are looking for sponsors and chili cooker contestants. The event will take place at 6 p.m. on...
The Stage is Set for SOAR’s10th Annual Mardi Gras Madness 5K/10K at VTC!
Join the party! SOAR’s 10th annual Mardi Gras Madness 5K /10K run / walk is set to parade into Valencia Town Center Sunday, February 23! This year will mark the 10th anniversary for this fun, family themed event, which offers a USATF certified chip timed 5K/10K...
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
Santa Clarita Magazine has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 29 years. A family owned and operated business, Santa Clarita Magazine has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1990 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
FOLLOW US
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE