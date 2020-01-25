A Note From the Publishers

The Santa Clarita Magazine is officially 30-years of age and we feel the love! As we turn our focus to the loved ones in our lives in this month of Valentines, we would like to take this opportunity to thank our very loyal advertisers, community partners and, of course, you the reader for your continuous support, we wish you all a loved-filled February.Continuing with the theme of love, check out the cute couple on our cover this month. We are so pleased to feature Winston and Pansy Greene, married for over 60 years. They were really happy to represent the SCV Senior Centers Celebrity Waiter event and the “A Knight of Royals” theme. The event this year will be held at the Senior Center’s Grand Ballroom at Bella Vida on Saturday, February 29. If you love to dress up then this is the event for you. You will find beautifully themed tables and a whole lot of fun.Before you put on your costumes and get ready to dance for the SCV Senior Center, put your running shoes on and join in the party at SOAR’s 10th Annual Mardi Gras Madness 5k/10k at Westfield Valencia Town Center on Sunday, February 23.Flowers, candy, red hearts and romance, we’ve got them all in this issue! Check out our fabulous dining section and be sure to reserve seats for your romantic evening, there are so many fabulous dining choices in our valley. We’ve also put together a great Valentine’s Gift Guide to make it a little easier for you to shop local and spread the love to our local businesses.While the Valentine’s Gift Guide can help with the fun stuff, our CPA Guide is the perfect place to find an expert who will help you sort through the stressful process of filing your taxes. If you get started now, these professionals can make the process painless.Have you seen our February/March élite Magazine? This marks our 17th year of publishing élite Magazine and we are particularly proud of this issue. It’s packed full of editorials and profiles, not to mention our Ultimate Awards in this issue which are over the top, celebrating our dedicated, hard-working business owners. If you are not receiving your copy of élite Magazine, we would be happy to add you to our mailing list, or you can view the digital version of the publication on-line at www.scvelitemagazine.com.

We hope you have a wonderful Valentine’s Day!

Cheers to 30 Years!

Linda, Moe and Alexander Hafizi.