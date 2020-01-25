Race registration, artist, and sponsorship opportunities are now available for the Arts for Santa Clarita 2020 Arts Run for the 10K, 5K, virtual walk, and Kids Dash.

The Arts Run is about emphasizing the healthy benefits of arts participation as well as creating awareness about all the wonderful arts organizations in the Santa Clarita Valley. Participating in this event — either in person or virtually — helps the nonprofit organization 501(c)3 Arts for Santa Clarita to support a rich and vibrant local arts culture.

The event is scheduled to be held on April 25, 2020 at Valencia Heritage Park, 24155 Newhall Ranch Road in Santa Clarita. Check in begins at 6 a.m. The race will begin at 8 a.m. with the Kids Dash first, followed by the 10k and 5k participants. The race will use the paseos along San Francisquito Creek and the Santa Clara river. It will begin and end at Valencia Heritage Park.

“The SCV ArtsRun provides runners a very unique experience — both running and arts participation are known to raise endorphins and reduce stress, so doing both at the same time is like getting two for one, and we often hear runners saying this is one of the most fun they have ever run,” said Stephanie O’Connor, Arts for Santa Clarita Board member and chair of the Arts Run.

A race entry includes arts activities on and off the course, official race shirt, finisher medal and certificate, chip timing, free race photos, a goodie bag and more.

Sponsorship benefits include team discounts, booth presence, items in goodie bags, logo recognition and more.

“Sponsoring the ArtsRun was such a great experience,” added Lisha Yakub, board member and owner of local film company, Calgrove Media. “Not only did we reach hundreds of residents from both the running and Arts communities, but it was so much fun to be on the festival field with all the music and art happening all around!”

The mission of Arts for Santa Clarita is to enrich the community by advocating for and supporting local artists and arts organizations, so it does not compete for local arts grant funding to support its activities. The SCV ArtsRun is the only source of fundraising and currently supports advocacy and community building activities, including Art Salons, and Arts Week Activities, as well as the search for and development of a local arts and culture center.

For more information on the Arts Run, race registration pricing details, parking information and more, visit https://scvartsrun.org/ or email run@scvartsrun.org. For more information about becoming a sponsor, visit: https://scvartsrun.org/sponsor/. Artists wishing to participate should visit: https://scvartsrun.org/artist-registration/

Arts for Santa Clarita is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the Santa Clarita Valley community through the development and facilitation of arts programming, facilities, education, support and advocacy.

For more information about Arts for Santa Clarita, visit: https://www.artsforsantaclarita.org.