Celebrity Waiter 2020
A Knight of Royals at Bella Vida on February 29 Santa Clarita Magazine is proud to feature the SCV Senior Center’s Celebrity Waiter event. This year’s cover features the King and Queen (Winston and Pansy Greene) of this year’s theme – A Knight of Royals. Winston and Pansy have been married for over 60 years and represent hundreds of participants utilizing SCV Senior Center services.
The SCV Senior Center Celebrity Waiter Co-Chairs Amanda Benson and Julie Sturgeon have been working hard to bring you “A Knight of Royals”. This royal event will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 29 at the brand-new home of the SCV Senior Center – “Bella Vida”. Table Sponsors and tickets are still available by calling 661-259-9444.
The Title Sponsor for the Event is Tracy Hauser Team and the Royal Sponsor is Sand Canyon Country Club – Mr. Steve Kim. The Head Table is sponsored by Spirit Holdings. Noble Sponsors include Santa Clarita Magazine, Advanced Audiology, Santa Clarita Concrete, Princess Cruises, The City of Santa Clarita, Oakmont Senior Living (Valencia/Santa Clarita), FivePoint, Comfort Keepers, Julie Sturgeon, CPA, Visiting Angels, Stay Green Inc., Poole, Shaffery & Koegle Attorneys at Law, Chiquita Canyon, LBW Insurance and Financial Services, Santa Clarita Rotary Club, Owen Patterson Owen Personal Injury Law, College of the Canyons, Intertex, Barbara Cochran, and VPC Global.
Live auction bidders will have an opportunity to explore a variety of spectacular items including: Princess Cruises Travel Certificate, an NCIS Television Show Set visit, Power Lunches with elected officials and local events, a week’s stay in Palm Springs, Special Dinner Parties throughout town and so much more!
Funds raised will be used to help support the SCV Senior Center and the 19 different services and supports offered to Seniors in the Santa Clarita Valley. These funds are essential to the implementation of the Center’s mission: providing quality of life for seniors. To make this event as exciting and extravagant as we hope, we will need your help! For more information and to book your table – call Christine at 661-259-9444 ext. 143.
ADVERTISE WITH US
A Note From the Publishers
The Santa Clarita Magazine is officially 30-years of age and we feel the love! As we turn our focus to the loved ones in our lives in this month of Valentines, we would like to take this opportunity to thank our very loyal advertisers, community partners and, of...
Charity Chili Cook-off is Getting Spicy!
The 8th Annual Santa Clarita Valley Charity Chili Cook-off is set to feature 40 amateur chefs to compete for the most prestigious awards of the event.The organizers are looking for sponsors and chili cooker contestants. The event will take place at 6 p.m. on...
The Stage is Set for SOAR’s10th Annual Mardi Gras Madness 5K/10K at VTC!
Join the party! SOAR’s 10th annual Mardi Gras Madness 5K /10K run / walk is set to parade into Valencia Town Center Sunday, February 23! This year will mark the 10th anniversary for this fun, family themed event, which offers a USATF certified chip timed 5K/10K...
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
Santa Clarita Magazine has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 29 years. A family owned and operated business, Santa Clarita Magazine has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1990 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
FOLLOW US
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE