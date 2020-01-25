Charity Chili Cook-off is Getting Spicy!

The 8th Annual Santa Clarita Valley Charity Chili Cook-off is set to feature 40 amateur chefs to compete for the most prestigious awards of the event.

The organizers are looking for sponsors and chili cooker contestants. The event will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17th, 2020 (St. Patrick’s Day) at The Hyatt Regency in Valencia. Chefs will go head-to-head in an effort to take the People’s Choice and Judges Choice awards for the top three chili’s in each category.

The earnings raised this year will be donated to two local charities, FeedSCV and the Wish Foundation wellness centers.

FeedSCV will use the donation for their weekend backpack program from FeedSCV, “Ready To Learn.” Each Friday, the kids get to take home a backpack filled with “shelf-stable” single-serving meals for the weekend: Three meals per day and a few snacks as well. Currently, the program is nearing capacity and the additional funds will allow increased capacity both in terms of food, and access to a larger assembly site.

The WiSH Education Foundation’s mission is to bridge the gap in state funding, they fund programs that are not paid for by tax dollars alone. Their goal is to provide the tools for success in the classroom and to benefit as many students as possible with our dollars. At this time and given the recent tragedy at Saugus High School, WiSH is focusing attention and detail on wellness across the district. That directed funding would provide whatever is needed for the mental wellness of their student body across the district which would include wellness centers, a tech-free safe space that offers classes, seminars, self-help and triage for those needing a break any time during their school day.

“We hope to raise more money than ever for these two charities this year,” said event co-founder Nicole Stinson. “It has been humbling to watch this event gain popularity each year, and I am excited with our new celebrity judges so far this year Eve Bushman with Eve Bushman Consulting and Eve’s Wine 101, Austin Dave an award-winning multimedia journalist and two additional judges to be announced in the coming weeks.

Since 2012, the chili cook-off organizers have donated the proceeds to different local nonprofit organizations. Those who attend the upcoming chili cook-off will have the opportunity to enjoy live entertainment, silent and live auctions, casino tables and a 50/50 opportunity drawing. “Opportunities are still available for sponsors, to register to be a chili cooker contestant, and a vendor,” said event organizer, Steve Portaro. “So, grab your secret family recipe, get your chili pot out of storage, and get cooking.” Contestant fees are $125 per person, while general admission tickets are scheduled to be sold online for $25 before February 14 and $30 after February 14. In addition, a limited number of advance-purchase VIP tickets are also available for $65, which include early entry at 5:30 p.m., one drink ticket, VIP area access, VIP parking, swag bag and VIP horsd’oeuvres.

For more information please visit www.scvcharitychilicookoff.com or call Nicole Stinson Estate Realty Group 661-816-4234 or Steve Portaro 310-800-3064.