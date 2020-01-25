Soroptimist International of Valencia is looking for a few good Gentlemen! Teams are now forming to compete in the 10th annual Gentlemen for a Cause whose proceeds fund the educational grant for Live Your Dream and our Dream It, Be It programs for local women and teens. SIV’s Live Your Dream Awards assist women who provide the primary source of financial support for their families. Dream It, Be It; Career support for girls will help girls grow up to be strong, successful, happy adults.

Have we got your attention now? Would you like to compete in pre-events such as Trivia and Cornhole? Not ready to commit to being a gentleman? No worries, come join us at the main event held at Wolf Creek Brewery on March 1 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. for dinner, entertainment, silent raffle and a live auction!

We are also accepting sponsorships for event and program ads which are sure to be seen by many! Feel free to reach out to co-chair Lisa via email: darkdevine@aol.com, co-chair Nicole at nicsardo@yahoo.com or co-chair Chrissy at crizzz1@gmail.com for further information.