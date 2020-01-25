Gentlemen for a Cause
Soroptimist International of Valencia is looking for a few good Gentlemen! Teams are now forming to compete in the 10th annual Gentlemen for a Cause whose proceeds fund the educational grant for Live Your Dream and our Dream It, Be It programs for local women and teens. SIV’s Live Your Dream Awards assist women who provide the primary source of financial support for their families. Dream It, Be It; Career support for girls will help girls grow up to be strong, successful, happy adults.
Have we got your attention now? Would you like to compete in pre-events such as Trivia and Cornhole? Not ready to commit to being a gentleman? No worries, come join us at the main event held at Wolf Creek Brewery on March 1 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. for dinner, entertainment, silent raffle and a live auction!
We are also accepting sponsorships for event and program ads which are sure to be seen by many! Feel free to reach out to co-chair Lisa via email: darkdevine@aol.com, co-chair Nicole at nicsardo@yahoo.com or co-chair Chrissy at crizzz1@gmail.com for further information.
A Note From the Publishers
The Santa Clarita Magazine is officially 30-years of age and we feel the love! As we turn our focus to the loved ones in our lives in this month of Valentines, we would like to take this opportunity to thank our very loyal advertisers, community partners and, of...
Celebrity Waiter 2020
A Knight of Royals at Bella Vida on February 29 Santa Clarita Magazine is proud to feature the SCV Senior Center’s Celebrity Waiter event. This year’s cover features the King and Queen (Winston and Pansy Greene) of this year’s theme – A Knight of Royals. Winston and...
Charity Chili Cook-off is Getting Spicy!
The 8th Annual Santa Clarita Valley Charity Chili Cook-off is set to feature 40 amateur chefs to compete for the most prestigious awards of the event.The organizers are looking for sponsors and chili cooker contestants. The event will take place at 6 p.m. on...
Santa Clarita Magazine has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 29 years. A family owned and operated business, Santa Clarita Magazine has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1990 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
