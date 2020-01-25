Honoring Our Veterans

March 29th is National Vietnam War Veterans Day. A special Day, across the nation, to thank and honor these veterans and their families, for their service and sacrifice. Spearheading the effort is the United States Department of Defense Vietnam War Commemoration office. As a Commemorative Partner, Prayer Angels for the Military, Inc. encourages Santa Clarita businesses, groups, and community members to acknowledge this special day, honoring our Vietnam Veterans. It’s never too late for a heartfelt “Thank You”.

Prayer Angels for the Military, Inc. organizes military related community events, and is happy to work with local groups and businesses to facilitate the goal of thanking and honoring our Vietnam Veterans. Certificates and pins will be made available for these events, presented on behalf of a grateful nation, to any service member who served on active duty, regardless of location, between November 1, 1955, and May 15, 1975. The commemoration program, which began in 2008, will run through 2025.

The way our Vietnam Veterans were treated upon their return was unforgivable. They came home to little or no support, and degrading abuse from strangers. The movement against the war itself turned into mistreatment of the servicemembers who fought it. All this, on top of the wounds they suffered! These veterans made a vow to never let this happen again, supporting newer generations of our troops. As one young serviceman said, “You paved the way for us, your generation is why we’re welcomed back!”

Vietnam Veterans have worked with Prayer Angels for the Military for 15 years, supporting local troops with care packages throughout their deployments, and welcoming them home on their return. Prayer Angels, a Newhall based 501c3 non-profit, is a team of Blue Star Moms & Families (kids, spouses, etc. serving our country), Gold Star Families (sons died serving our country), along with veterans, groups, churches, businesses, and community members, of all ages. Local veterans in need are always supported through Prayer Angel programs.

“Welcome Home” Care Packages for Santa Clarita Vietnam Veterans is one way to show our appreciation. Prayer Angels will be collecting and organizing care package/gift programs from January 1 through March 29, 2020. A gift is a great way to say Thank You! Donated gift items and gift cards are needed, along with tax-deductible monetary donations. Mail to: Prayer Angels for the Military, 21609 Oak Orchard Rd, Newhall, CA 91321. 24/7 donation bin for items on site. Or donate online through PayPal: http://www.prayerangelsforthemilitary.com.

You can also contact Suzon Gerstel at 661-799-8865 or email: prayerangelsforthemilitary@yahoo.com.