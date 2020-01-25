The Stage is Set for SOAR’s10th Annual Mardi Gras Madness 5K/10K at VTC!

Join the party! SOAR’s 10th annual Mardi Gras Madness 5K /10K run / walk is set to parade into Valencia Town Center Sunday, February 23! This year will mark the 10th anniversary for this fun, family themed event, which offers a USATF certified chip timed 5K/10K circuit course; 1K fun run for the little guys; premier finishers medal, Tech T, goody bag, and custom race bib along with costume contest, health and fitness expo, Wolf Creek Brewery sponsored beer garden, gourmet ice cream, music, and much more!

Event proceeds support local high school students training for the LA Marathon with Students Off And Running (SOAR), a Santa Clarita Track Club based nonprofit program that offers a no cost marathon training opportunity to youth in need living in Santa Clarita. SOAR has been recognized as an official Featured Charity by the Los Angeles Marathon for the past six years. “Mardi Gras Madness represents a significant portion of our annual fundraising efforts, and I’m truly grateful for the tremendous community support that has helped to sell out the event since 2012,” SOAR Director Kevin Sarkissian commented.

The Santa Clarita Magazine is a proud media sponsor for the 10th Annual Mardi Gras Madness 5K/10K! Visit www.mgm5k.com and use promo code ‘SCNEWS’ for an exclusive registration discount available only to our readers! RUN! All events are selling out! K9s, costumes, strutters, and strollers welcome too!

Mardi Gras Madness needs race day volunteers! Visit MGM5k.com or contact Volunteer Coordinator Jennifer Spiker at spikerjennifer@gmail.com for community and student service credit opportunity!

Expo space is almost gone!! Contact Kevin Sarkissian at 661-877-7024 or kjsarkissian@yahoo.com for information regarding Mardi Gras Madness health and fitness expo participation for your business or organization.