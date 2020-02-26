Thank you, Joe Caso and Frontier Toyota for 24 years as Title Sponsor for the Annual Frontier Toyota/Henry Mayo “Drive Safe” Golf Classic!

On Saturday, May 9, golfers and volunteers will gather in support of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s Emergency Services Department at the beautiful Valencia Country Club. The 47th Annual Frontier Toyota/Henry Mayo “Drive Safe” Golf Classic’s message and its contribution to benefit emergency care are an important part of Henry Mayo’s Mission Statement to improve the health of the community through compassion and excellence.

The tournament, which supports lifesaving emergency services in the Santa Clarita Valley, will conclude with an awards reception and live and silent auctions. This signature event raised more than $336,000 in 2019 for Emergency Services at Henry Mayo, and the hospital Foundation is looking forward to doing it again in 2020.

“I am so proud to co-chair the 47th Annual Frontier Toyota/Henry Mayo “Drive Safe” Golf Classic with Patrick Raach again this year,” said Bud Lawrence, M.D., Director of Emergency Services at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. “This tournament is one of the most exciting, fun-filled charity golf tournaments in southern California. And as the Medical Director for Emergency Services at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, I can also tell you how crucial this event is in raising funds for critical, life-saving care in our ER.”

Sponsorships are now available and will sell out fast! For more information, please contact Laura Chesler, Foundation Annual Giving Officer at 661-200-1202, email: cheslerlf@henrymayo.com or visit www.henrymayogiving.com.