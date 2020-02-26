A Note From the Publishers – March 2020

Spring is in the air and we are hoping things will start warming up in the Santa Clarita Valley. Springtime is the time when our local charity events come into bloom. To get you started, we feature three wonderful events on our cover but don’t stop there as there truly is something for everyone to enjoy!

Now in their 8th year, the SCV Charity Chili Cook-Off is a fun-filled family event. This year it will be held at the Hyatt Valencia. There will be over 40 locals, serving up their favorite chili, we challenge you to taste as much as you can. This year proceeds from the event will support two local charities, FeedSCV and the Wish Foundation wellness centers. Judging includes both a People’s Choice Award and a Judges Choice Award. Bring your appetite on March 21.

Ready for a fun afternoon of sipping, strolling and savoring the sounds? Soroptimists of Greater Santa Clarita are happy to announce their 12th annual Wine Affair. The event will once again be held in Old Town Newhall. Stroll from each location, sip on a glass of wine and enjoy some tasty bites while savoring the sounds of live music at each location. We wouldn’t miss this one!

Also featured on our cover this month are the honorees for this year’s Empowering HeArts event which is organized by Single Mothers Outreach. Save the date for Saturday, April 25th, the event will be held at the Bella Vida ballroom, which is part of the new Senior Center. The festivities will kick off at 5 p.m.

Ladies—try not to miss the annual College of the Canyons’ Women’s Conference on March 21, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center. There will be an exciting lineup of presenters and breakout sessions designed to help attendees find purpose, potential, passion and peace in their lives.

We are always in awe of the hundreds of volunteer hours given to our local non-profits, flip through the pages of our March issue to find many more events to not only support, but to enjoy and have a great time. In addition to news about our community’s latest events, this issue also features four guides to help you stay on top of the season.

Looking for a great local restaurant? Our ever-popular Dining Guide is on page 60. You will find our pick of over 15 restaurants each with their own distinct flavors. Our Ka-Ching! Tax Guide has all the information you’ll need to get your taxes done on time and without hassle. See page 74. With so many opportunities for youth enrichment and study, the world of education and child care is becoming increasingly competitive, but our Kids and Education Camp Directory features programs that are a cut above the rest. Be sure to see what local education has to offer your children on page 94. To help round out your house and home, our Spring Home and Garden Directory offers a plethora of information about landscapers, home shopping retailers and contractors to help you make your space as fresh and vibrant as the season. Look for home inspiration on page 134.

We would like to wish you a very safe Saint Patrick’s Day and Happy Spring.

Linda, Moe and Alexander Hafizi