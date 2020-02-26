Empowering HeArts 2020

Empowering HeArts celebrates Women, Art and Community, This year’s theme is “Trailblazers” and honors six women featured on our cover – congratulations to (L-R): Tabitha Jennings Cassandra Rivera, Sandra Mariscal, Nola Aronson, Morgan Smith and Luz Garcia.

A Message from the chair of the event Josh Rivas …

I am both honored and excited to be chairing Empowering HeArts this year, an event that has evolved into something community members look forward to attending. Our committee has met for months, brainstorming new exciting ways to make this event even more impactful and amazing. I don’t want to give away any surprises, but I can tell you that this will be an event like no other! Think lots of color, live entertainment and a genuine tribute to our honorees and artists.

Empowering HeArts began in 2009 with a conversation between the executive director and a photographer. Together they imagined an event that would provide a place and space for empowered women’s stories to be shared in a highly visible way through word and art.

The Empowering HeArts Gala is Single Mothers Outreach’s signature fundraising event.

Your support will help raise significant funds that enable Santa Clarita-area children and families to get the help they need to succeed from Single Mothers Outreach’s acclaimed programs. Single-parent families will be able to continue benefiting from resources and services such as food, clothing, therapy, money management classes, emergency housing and much more.

The Empowering HeArts Gala presents the creative works of Santa Clarita Valley artists who create unique art forms inspired by these real life stories. The art is juried, and a grand prize is awarded for the most compelling visual story.

It is our hope that through sharing these powerful stories in word and art, these extraordinary women will impact and inspire others to rise above their own challenging circumstances.

Empowering HeArts culminates in a gala and art exhibit showcasing artwork created for the event. The gala introduces the art collection to the public and two prizes are awarded:

• Dottie Award: Named for Dorothy Smith. Recipient is chosen by the jury for creating the most compelling visual story.

• People’s Choice Award: Recipient is chosen by attendees at the Gala.

Empowering HeArts 2020 is only a few weeks away, so prepare yourself for an unforgettable night. This year’s gala will be held at the brand new Bella Vida which is part of the new Senior Center. The festivities will kick off at 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 25th.

Purchase your tickets today to reserve your seat and enjoy a night of art, dinner and celebration. For event tickets and sponsorship information, please visit www.smoscv.org or call us at 661-288-0117.