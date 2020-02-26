It’s going to be a spicy success! – SCV Charity Chili Cook-Off

On our cover we featured (L-R) Scott Ervin of FeedSCV, Addison Koegle of Saugus High School, Amy Daniels of WiSH Education Foundation, Co-chair Nicole Stinson and Co-chair Steve Portaro.

The 8th annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-off, and organizers are looking for sponsors and chili cooker contestants. The event will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 (St. Patrick’s Day) at The Hyatt Regency in Valencia. Chefs will go head-to-head in an effort to take the People’s Choice and Judges Choice awards for the top three chili’s in each category.

The earnings raised this year will be donated to two local charities, FeedSCV and the Wish Foundation wellness centers. FeedSCV will use the donation for their weekend backpack program from FeedSCV, “Ready To Learn.” The WiSH Education Foundation’s mission is to bridge the gap in state funding; at this time and given the recent tragedy at Saugus High School, WiSH is focusing attention and detail on wellness across the district.

Since 2012, the chili cook-off organizers have donated the proceeds to different local nonprofit organizations.

Those who attend the upcoming chili cook-off will have the opportunity to enjoy live entertainment by the G3 Band and J&M Entertainment spinning great music to dance to. Also, we will have silent and live auctions, casino tables and a 50/50 opportunity drawing and vendor room for shopping in between.

Opportunities are still available for Live and Silent Auction donation items, being a chili cooker contestant, and vendors to sell their goods.

Contestant fees are $125 per person, while general admission tickets are sold online for $30 and a limited number of advance-purchase VIP tickets are also available for $65, which includes early entry at 5:30 p.m., one drink ticket, VIP area access, VIP parking, swag bag and VIP hors d’oeuvres.

For more information please visit www.scvcharitychilicookoff.com or call Nicole Stinson Estate Realty Group 661-816-4234 or Steve Portaro ERG Property Management 310-800-3064.