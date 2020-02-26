Tickets Now On Sale – The Wine Affair
Soroptimist of Greater Santa Clarita Valley (SIGSCV) 12th annual Wine Affair fundraiser will be held on Sunday, March 29 from 1p.m. to 5 p.m. (12 p.m. to 5 p.m. for VIP ticket holders). The event is an extravaganza of wine, beer, food and local music that has grown in popularity year after year.
A huge thank you to Sand Canyon Country Club and owner Steve Kim for returning as the Title sponsor this year.
The March event will take place on Main Street in Old Town Newhall, offering attendees an array of venues, delicious appetizers, new wines as well as craft brews. There is surely something for everyone to enjoy while experiencing the transformation of our Old Town Newhall district.
Just a sampling of venues, food and drinks include Brewery Draconum, The Old Town Junction, Rocket Fizz, 8th & Main Hair Lounge, Maison on Main, Mix by RJI, Newhall Press Room, Sabor Latino Main St, California Bakery & Café, Azul Tequila Mexican Grill, Gyromania, Wolfcreek Restaurant & Brewing Co. and Mystic Hills Winery.
There will be entertainment at each venue stop including music by Midnight Masquerade, Soul Purpose, GRIT and Eliot Witherspoon. There will also be a silent auction as well as a shopping boutique along the route!
Tickets to this fantastic event are $65 for General Admission, $115 for VIP and can be purchased at https://one.bidpal.net/sigscvwinebeerandcheer
Thank you to our wonderful sponsors who make this event possible!
TITLE SPONSOR
Sand Canyon Country Club
PLATINUM SPONSORS
Teri Hughes Fox Family Foundation
CRYSTAL SPONSORS
Nola Aronson’s Advanced Audiology
Santa Clarita Magazine
The Signal
KHTS AM1220/FM98.1
VINTNER SPONSOR
Jerry and Ellen Jacobson
BARREL SPONSORS
Logix Federal Credit Union
Aida and Bruce Weinstein
Pam Ingram, Realtor
Valerie and Steve Gausche
Kim Kurowski – A1 Party
Valencia Acura • SCV Cleaners
City of Hope • Phyllis Grekin
