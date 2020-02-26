Tickets Now On Sale – The Wine Affair

Soroptimist of Greater Santa Clarita Valley (SIGSCV) 12th annual Wine Affair fundraiser will be held on Sunday, March 29 from 1p.m. to 5 p.m. (12 p.m. to 5 p.m. for VIP ticket holders). The event is an extravaganza of wine, beer, food and local music that has grown in popularity year after year.

A huge thank you to Sand Canyon Country Club and owner Steve Kim for returning as the Title sponsor this year.

The March event will take place on Main Street in Old Town Newhall, offering attendees an array of venues, delicious appetizers, new wines as well as craft brews. There is surely something for everyone to enjoy while experiencing the transformation of our Old Town Newhall district.

Just a sampling of venues, food and drinks include Brewery Draconum, The Old Town Junction, Rocket Fizz, 8th & Main Hair Lounge, Maison on Main, Mix by RJI, Newhall Press Room, Sabor Latino Main St, California Bakery & Café, Azul Tequila Mexican Grill, Gyromania, Wolfcreek Restaurant & Brewing Co. and Mystic Hills Winery.

There will be entertainment at each venue stop including music by Midnight Masquerade, Soul Purpose, GRIT and Eliot Witherspoon. There will also be a silent auction as well as a shopping boutique along the route!

Tickets to this fantastic event are $65 for General Admission, $115 for VIP and can be purchased at https://one.bidpal.net/sigscvwinebeerandcheer

Thank you to our wonderful sponsors who make this event possible!

TITLE SPONSOR

Sand Canyon Country Club

PLATINUM SPONSORS

Teri Hughes Fox Family Foundation

CRYSTAL SPONSORS

Nola Aronson’s Advanced Audiology

Santa Clarita Magazine

The Signal

KHTS AM1220/FM98.1

VINTNER SPONSOR

Jerry and Ellen Jacobson

BARREL SPONSORS

Logix Federal Credit Union

Aida and Bruce Weinstein

Pam Ingram, Realtor

Valerie and Steve Gausche

Kim Kurowski – A1 Party

Valencia Acura • SCV Cleaners

City of Hope • Phyllis Grekin

