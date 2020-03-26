A Message from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital

As we write this, events related to the COVID-19 outbreak are evolving rapidly. The one constant is that Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is committed to caring for our community. As your healthcare provider, we believe it’s our duty to not only take care of our patients and their families, but also be a source of reliable information for our community. We encourage you to visit henrymayo.com or our Facebook page regularly for up-to-date information.

On our website you can also find the latest information on our visitor policies and other hospital-related information. We will always take whatever steps are necessary to keep our patients, visitors and staff safe.

It bears repeating that the most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. Contact your primary care physician first if you are experiencing these symptoms, particularly if you have traveled internationally recently, or if you have been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. If your condition requires treatment at Henry Mayo then your physician will refer you to Henry Mayo, in which case we are well-prepared to provide you with the highest level of care. Of course as always, if you are experiencing severe symptoms of any kind please call 9-1-1 immediately.

As a reminder, the best prevention you can take includes washing your hands frequently with warm water and soap or use hand sanitizer if out, cough into your elbow or a tissue, avoid contact with large crowds and please stay home if you’re sick.

It is our honor and privilege to serve the Santa Clarita Valley.