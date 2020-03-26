A Note From the Publishers – April 2020

We Are In This Together!

First and foremost, our wish is for good health to you and your family.

Our hearts and thoughts go out to all the Santa Clarita Valley as our community tries to navigate through these challenging times due to the COVID-19. Our team has been working hard to get you vital information on what is going on from various industry leaders and support our community in any way we can. There are very difficult days ahead of us but we will push through and get back to being “awesome town”. We want to remind everyone that we are all in this together and like most challenges that have come to our city we have always persevered.

REMEMBER TOGETHER WE CAN…

….work to flatten the curve by practicing social distancing and following the health and hygiene procedures set forth by the CDC. (Read more here: www.cdc.gov)

…. find those in our community who are most vulnerable and offer any help we can, even the smallest gesture can be vital to their survival.

…. remain calm and find ways to connect with our friends and family during this time of crisis.

…. find ways to support our local businesses because this is having a major impact on them and what little help we offer can be critical to their future success.

In this issue, we have changed our direction due to over twenty cancellations and postponements of our cherished charity events in order to keep our community from being at-risk. In just three days our team at the Santa Clarita Magazine was able to accomplish this goal with the help of our community leaders. Our deepest sympathy goes out to our non-profit organizations as they try to find other means to raise funds for their causes. Flipping through our community section you will find several articles from industry leaders about how COVID-19 has affected them and things they are doing to help clients, employees, and the community.

We have a lot to be thankful for despite growing stress and staying flexible with the day-by-day and sometimes hourly changes in information being reported. We owe a huge thank you to our advertisers for supporting us during this time and hope our readers can find ways to support them. Another thank you to our community leaders like Mayor Cameron Smythe, Ken Striplin, Dr. Dianne Van Hook, Holly Schroeder of the EDC, Captain Diez, of the Sheriff’s Department and so many more for taking the time to put together editorial to help our community through this hard time.

We appreciate you all and send our heartfelt thanks for the many years of support we have enjoyed. Until next time,

Linda, Moe and Alexander Hafizi