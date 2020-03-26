A Word From Our Sheriff’s Captain
The Sheriff’s Department is working very hard to ensure the safety of our community. Santa Clarita Magazine got the opportunity to speak with Captain Justin Diez to discuss what we can expect from Sheriff’s Department and what we can do regarding safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As mentioned by most agencies since COVID-19 first began, proper hygiene and precaution is paramount. “It is essential that we follow the guidelines passed by the County of Los Angeles, the State of California, and the Centers for Disease Control: practicing social distancing, hand washing, and hygiene,”. He also strongly suggests store owners who still have patronage to follow these guidelines in order to maximize safety. For the store owners who have since closed due to COVID-19, the Sheriff’s Department have been providing security and frequent patrol checks in these areas and advise “…to keep in constant contact with business partners, ensure the locations are secured, and above all if you see something, say something.” The Sheriff’s Department is running on full capacity, “We are fully staffed and the Department has provided us with additional resources to help supplement our patrol personnel”.
For the Sheriff’s Department, communication with the community is constant. “We continuously update our social media and encourage residents to follow it for the most up-to-date information.” The community has not had any issues and thanks the community for being a great support system. “Right now, we do not have any issues. It’s obvious there is a lot of support towards deputies and first responders and towards one another. We want our residents to continue this mindset.” For the brave men and women currently serving, Captain Diez ensures us that they are getting adequate training during this time. “Deputies are given ongoing, on the job training based on CDC guidelines regarding hygiene, personal protection and social distancing.” The Sheriff’s Department is working 24/7 to make sure they are prepared. “We have the entire Department at our disposal including specialized countywide units. We are prepared for routine public safety services, and any emergency that may arise beyond the scope of our normal operations.”
Our community is fortunate and like most concerning situations we rally together and triumph. To support our Sheriff’s Department Captain Diez ended with this, “The men and women of the station are working 24/7 to provide public safety to the entire Santa Clarita Valley. A simple ‘thank you’ to the deputy on the street will go a long way. I have no doubt our community will continue to support one another regardless of the situation.”
Please follow the Sheriff’s Department social media for the most current information:
Facebook: www.facebook.com/SantaClaritaValleySheriffsStation
Twitter: @ SCVSHERIFF
ADVERTISE WITH US
Circle of Hope Continues To Offer Cancer Support and Services Amid Covid-19 Crisis, Seeks Community Support
March 27, 2020 | Santa Clarita, Ca. –In keeping the health and best interests of cancer patients, survivors and Circle of Hope staff in mind, Circle of Hope has temporarily suspended services out of their office and Wellness Center in Newhall. The organization...
A Note From the Publishers – April 2020
We Are In This Together!First and foremost, our wish is for good health to you and your family. Our hearts and thoughts go out to all the Santa Clarita Valley as our community tries to navigate through these challenging times due to the COVID-19. Our team has...
Assemblywoman Christy Smith Addresses COVID-19 Measures
Assemblywoman Christy Smith (D-Santa Clarita) released the following statement upon her vote to pass emergency funds to address our current public health crisis:“Today, my Assembly colleagues and I took swift, decisive action to meet the unprecedented...
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
Santa Clarita Magazine has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 29 years. A family owned and operated business, Santa Clarita Magazine has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1990 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
FOLLOW US
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE