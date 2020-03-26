A Word From Our Sheriff’s Captain

The Sheriff’s Department is working very hard to ensure the safety of our community. Santa Clarita Magazine got the opportunity to speak with Captain Justin Diez to discuss what we can expect from Sheriff’s Department and what we can do regarding safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As mentioned by most agencies since COVID-19 first began, proper hygiene and precaution is paramount. “It is essential that we follow the guidelines passed by the County of Los Angeles, the State of California, and the Centers for Disease Control: practicing social distancing, hand washing, and hygiene,”. He also strongly suggests store owners who still have patronage to follow these guidelines in order to maximize safety. For the store owners who have since closed due to COVID-19, the Sheriff’s Department have been providing security and frequent patrol checks in these areas and advise “…to keep in constant contact with business partners, ensure the locations are secured, and above all if you see something, say something.” The Sheriff’s Department is running on full capacity, “We are fully staffed and the Department has provided us with additional resources to help supplement our patrol personnel”.

For the Sheriff’s Department, communication with the community is constant. “We continuously update our social media and encourage residents to follow it for the most up-to-date information.” The community has not had any issues and thanks the community for being a great support system. “Right now, we do not have any issues. It’s obvious there is a lot of support towards deputies and first responders and towards one another. We want our residents to continue this mindset.” For the brave men and women currently serving, Captain Diez ensures us that they are getting adequate training during this time. “Deputies are given ongoing, on the job training based on CDC guidelines regarding hygiene, personal protection and social distancing.” The Sheriff’s Department is working 24/7 to make sure they are prepared. “We have the entire Department at our disposal including specialized countywide units. We are prepared for routine public safety services, and any emergency that may arise beyond the scope of our normal operations.”

Our community is fortunate and like most concerning situations we rally together and triumph. To support our Sheriff’s Department Captain Diez ended with this, “The men and women of the station are working 24/7 to provide public safety to the entire Santa Clarita Valley. A simple ‘thank you’ to the deputy on the street will go a long way. I have no doubt our community will continue to support one another regardless of the situation.”

Please follow the Sheriff’s Department social media for the most current information:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/SantaClaritaValleySheriffsStation

Twitter: @ SCVSHERIFF