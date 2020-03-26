Addressing the Homeless with Bridge to Home

Bridge to Home would like to thank you for your calls, emails, and support during this challenging time. We wanted to reach out personally with an update on how you can help our most vulnerable neighbors and how Bridge to Home is working with the community to limit the spread of COVID-19.

During this difficult time, it has never been more important for us to meet the essential needs of those we serve. We are already experiencing an impact on our ability to provide meals to guests at the shelter where our kitchen operates almost completely on donations, volunteers, and the support of our community. Additionally, public fundraisers scheduled in the upcoming weeks have been cancelled or will be postponed. The loss of funds has created a gap that we need to fill immediately in order to continue to serve our community.

Now, more than ever, your support will allow us to help our neighbors experiencing homelessness remain safe, healthy, and on track to achieving housing stability.

You can help meet our immediate needs.

Dedicated volunteers are needed to provide and serve food in our kitchen during lunch and dinner. In particular, we are looking for flexible volunteers (not in high risk categories) that can help to fill in gaps as people are unable to come to the shelter. 80 dinners and lunches are served every day at the shelter and 100% of these meals are prepared by volunteers. If you or a group that you are associated with can serve, please contact Bridge to Home at (661) 654-4663.

Monetary donations are needed to purchase meals and supplies on days that food donations and volunteers are limited. Your financial support will allow us to provide nutritious meals. To donate please contact Bridge to Home at (661) 654-4663 or donate quickly at www.btohome.org.

Protecting our participants, staff, supporters, and community is first and foremost.

Bridge to Home remains dedicated to safely supporting those experiencing homelessness and safeguarding the Santa Clarita Valley community.

We remain open and are continuing to provide critical services to those who need it.

We are communicating daily with staff, participants, and volunteers on important safety protocols and social distancing practices.

We are implementing and integrating up-to-the-minute public health guidelines into our operations and services so that we safely limit exposure and protect our vulnerable participants.

As we continue to navigate through new information and guidelines, we will continue to share with you how we are adapting to the change in needs across our community.

Thank you so much for your continued support. On behalf of everyone at Bridge to Home, we wish you and your loved ones well.

For more information on Bridge to Home and to see how you can get involved please visit: https://btohome.org