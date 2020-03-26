Assemblywoman Christy Smith Addresses COVID-19 Measures

Assemblywoman Christy Smith (D-Santa Clarita) released the following statement upon her vote to pass emergency funds to address our current public health crisis:

“Today, my Assembly colleagues and I took swift, decisive action to meet the unprecedented challenges this public health crisis has presented,” Assemblywoman Smith said. “In the coming weeks, I will work closely with our local partners to make sure funds are properly targeted and disbursed, in addition to providing whatever service or resource assistance needed from the community. I thank the Governor for his concise problem solving and collaboration with the Legislature. These are difficult times, but we will get through this together.”

The appropriations amend the 2019-20 budget and dispense the 72-hour rule required by the California Constitution. Important provisions include:

• Up to $500 million for purposes related to the March 4, 2020 State of Emergency declaration;

• Expresses legislative intent that the administration will work with stakeholders, including the legislature to develop strategies to assist small businesses, individuals and non-profits experiencing economic hardship due to COVID-19;

• And allows local education agencies (LEAs) to continue to receive funding during this emergency and support flexible learning options for students.

Assemblywoman Christy Smith represents California’s 38th Assembly District, which includes the communities of Santa Clarita, Simi Valley, Agua Dulce, Castaic, Santa Susana Knolls and North San Fernando Valley.

For up-to-date information on COVID-19 please visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/cases-in-us.html