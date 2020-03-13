News Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 12, 2020

Classes Canceled March 18 and 19

Cancellations to Speed Transition to Remote Learning

College of the Canyons will begin transitioning in-person spring semester classes to remote learning formats in light of concerns about the potential spread of coronavirus. Classes transitioned to remote learning will continue in that format until further notice.

To speed the transition, classes will not be held on Wednesday and Thursday, March 18 and 19. Faculty members will use the two-day pause in instruction to participate in training for remote learning systems, and engage in the work and collaboration needed to create high-quality online learning environments.

“Protecting the health of students and employees is our top priority,” said College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook. “As this remains a rapidly changing situation, we are prioritizing smart preparation, prevention, communication and flexibility.”

As of March 12, College of the Canyons has no confirmed evidence or official notice from public health officials about any coronavirus cases or exposure at its campuses, or in the Santa Clarita Valley.

In-person classes will be held as scheduled on Monday and Tuesday, March 16 and 17, giving faculty members the opportunity to meet with students and help them prepare for the transition before the majority of classes move to remote learning.

The Valencia and Canyon Country campuses are scheduled to remain open during next week’s class cancellations, and throughout the semester.

All Student Services departments will be closed to the public on Wednesday and Thursday to prepare for a more robust online delivery of services.

Nearly 30 percent of the college’s classes are already offered in online/hybrid formats. Most of the remaining classes will be moved to remote learning as quickly as possible while instructors complete necessary training in alternative delivery of instruction, and prepare learning materials and tests for remote delivery. Depending on the discipline and subject matter, the remote format chosen by instructors may take multiple forms, including use of Zoom for web and conference calls, the Canvas online learning management system, and email.

Courses like labs, career education, and performing arts are being evaluated to determine whether they can be delivered effectively in a remote learning format. Some may continue to be offered in a face-to-face format with modifications to accommodate social distancing recommendations.

Resources will be made available to help ensure students transition smoothly to remote learning. The Online Education website (www.canyons.edu/onlinestudent) includes instructions on using a variety of remote learning tools. Students seeking in-person assistance can attend open labs that will be scheduled throughout the week. Details will be posted at www.canyons.edu/onlinestudent.

“Our goal is to continue delivering high-quality instruction for our students while also taking proactive measures to limit social contact and the potential spread of the coronavirus,” Dr. Van Hook said.

Because the campuses will remain open, the college will continue to utilize added disinfecting measures. These measures include the continual deep cleaning of high-touch surfaces, such as door latches, light switches and elevator buttons. Restrooms will be disinfected using specialized steam cleaning equipment with a water/sanitizer mixture. The custodial operation is continuous, during regular and overtime hours.

The college is also reviewing upcoming public events to determine whether they should be held with modifications, postponed or canceled. Confirmed postponements include the Silver Spur Celebration that had been planned for Saturday March 14, the Canyons Promise information sessions scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, and the Women’s Conference scheduled for March 21.

Athletics events are also being reviewed by college and league officials to determine whether they will be played as scheduled.