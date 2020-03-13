Event Cancellations from the City of Santa Clarita

As of March 13, 2020
All City of Santa Clarita events are canceled through April 30, 2020. This includes, but is not limited to, the following (scheduled date in parentheses):
- Sister Cities Charity Hike (March 15)
- SENSES Block Parties (March 19 and April 16)
- Youth Arts Showcase (March 21)
- DFY in SCV Youth Summit (March 27 and April 15)
- Free to Be Me Music Festival (March 29) – WILL BE RESCHEDULED
- Eggstravaganza (April 11)
- Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival (April 18-19)
- Earth Arbor Day (April 25)
All Youth and Adult Sports practices and competitions, as well as contract classes, are postponed until further notice.
WeGo inc, Food Delivery During the COVID-19 – Supporting our local community through local partners
[SANTA CLARITA, CA March 17, 2020] - WeGo, Inc. is a local delivery company based in Santa Clarita, California providing delivery, courier, and messenger services for restaurants, retails stores and commercial businesses. Our community and the world at large is...
SCV Senior Center Plan for Response to COVID-19
Effective Immediately The SCV Senior Center is moving forward with the following actions to minimize the risk of COVID-19 for our older adults but, also provide supports to seniors in need and continue ensuring fresh meals for hundreds of individuals every day. Lunch...
Classes Canceled March 18 and 19
News Release FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEMarch 12, 2020 Classes Canceled March 18 and 19 Cancellations to Speed Transition to Remote Learning College of the Canyons will begin transitioning in-person spring semester classes to remote learning formats in light of concerns...
