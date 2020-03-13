Event Cancellations from the City of Santa Clarita

As of March 13, 2020

All City of Santa Clarita events are canceled through April 30, 2020. This includes, but is not limited to, the following (scheduled date in parentheses):

Sister Cities Charity Hike (March 15)

SENSES Block Parties (March 19 and April 16)

Youth Arts Showcase (March 21)

DFY in SCV Youth Summit (March 27 and April 15)

Free to Be Me Music Festival (March 29) – WILL BE RESCHEDULED

Eggstravaganza (April 11)

Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival (April 18-19)

Earth Arbor Day (April 25)

All Youth and Adult Sports practices and competitions, as well as contract classes, are postponed until further notice.