WeGo inc, Food Delivery During the COVID-19 – Supporting our local community through local partners

[SANTA CLARITA, CA March 17, 2020] – WeGo, Inc. is a local delivery company based in Santa Clarita, California providing delivery, courier, and messenger services for restaurants, retails stores and commercial businesses. Our community and the world at large is being heavily affected by the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and in response, WeGo, Inc. and many other local organizations are coming together to support our community.

To help our local small businesses, WeGo, Inc. is currently offering FREE food and product delivery on our website WeGoSCV.com or through our “WeGo SCV” app that can be downloaded from the app stores.

The safety of our community and your good health are our main priority. WeGo, Inc. is taking every precaution by offering NO-CONTACT deliveries and our drivers are wiping down their phones, steering wheels and hands on a regular basis. WeGo, Inc. drivers are also local and trained to handle food delivery. And many of our new drivers are out of work restaurant servers.

Please help support our local community by ordering from local restaurants and choosing the local delivery company that serves them, WeGo, Inc.

WeGo, Inc is a delivery company based in Santa Clarita, Ca and offers delivery, courier, and messenger services for restaurants, retails stores and commercial businesses. WeGo, Inc. guarantees speed and accuracy, and puts more emphasis on treating our customers and their valuable products with care and respect. Our diverse team of trained team members are ready and able to execute any kind of delivery. Whether you need a small package delivered 5 miles from our headquarters in Santa Clarita, or a truckload of materials delivered anywhere in Southern California, WeGo there for you! Not only will we make the delivery on time, affordable, and easy; we also offer onsite support. We believe in offering a true concierge service to our clients. At WeGo, our team has a "Yes" mentality, and believes we can execute any request.

If you would like more information about this information or WeGo, Inc. please contact Noah Alvarez at (661) 425-5999 or email info@wegodelivers.com