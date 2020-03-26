SCAA Temporarily Closes the Gallery and Cancels Events
In this most extraordinary of times, everyone is coming to terms with the quick changing of events regarding the spread and containment of Coronavirus. Therefore, in light of the current guidelines from the CDC and the continued spread of the Coronavirus the Santa Clarita Artists Association has cancelled all events until the end of April 2020.
The SCAA Gallery is also closed until the end of April. Art work for “Vintage” will remain in the Galley and artists may make an appointment to show their work if needed. Artists in the show will be emailed when to pick up their art.
Le Chene Art Show has been cancelled. We are looking into another date, however Le Chene is closed until further notice.
The April SCAA General Meeting at Barnes and Noble has been cancelled.
Zony Gordon’s Art Exhibit at Canyon Theatre Guild has been cancelled.
We thank you for your continued patronage and know we will get through this difficult time. If you are in need of any assistance please let any of our members know. Our top priority is the health and welfare of our SCAA members. We are thankful for all the health care providers, doctors and nurses, who put themselves on the front line. Together we will get thought this critical and unsettling time.
