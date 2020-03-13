SCV Senior Center Plan for Response to COVID-19

Effective Immediately

The SCV Senior Center is moving forward with the following actions to minimize the risk of COVID-19 for our older adults but, also provide supports to seniors in need and continue ensuring fresh meals for hundreds of individuals every day.

Lunch Meals at Bella Vida

Effective Monday, March 16, 2020

The SCV Senior Center will now provide fresh boxed lunches at our Bella Vida Drive Thru service for Seniors to pick up their meals Monday-Friday open 11:30 a.m.–1:00 p.m. Pick up and go. Located in the Bella Vida Parking lot for all individuals who have filled out a Universal Intake Form.

For those whose only mode of transportation is the City Bus or Dial A Ride/Access – They will be offered an option for home delivered meals on a temporary basis. Please call the center for additional information.

Congregate site at BCS Apartments

We will provide fresh boxed lunch daily and instead of eating in the Activity Room as normal – they can pick up their meal outside the Activity Room

Congregate site at Friendly Valley

We will provide fresh boxed lunch daily and instead of eating in the Church Hall, they can take the meal back to their homes.

Santa Clarita Valley – Home Delivered Meals

All home delivered meals will continue as is – there will be some minor adjustments to protocol.

Support Services

All Support Services will continue with our Care Managers including Individual Supports, Family Supports and Support Groups via conference call – all services at Bella Vida.

Adult Day Program

The Adult Day Program will remain open, but with limits set on number of daily participants. Additional in-home respite services will be made available to families.

Activities and Classes

All activities and classes will be closed until May 1, 2020

AARP Tax Service will continue Tues/Thurs.

Trips and Tours will be postponed until May

Bingo will be postponed until May

Volunteer activities will be limited

Handyworker Program

No disruption in service

Apartment Transportation Service

No disruption in service

SCV Senior Center

The Center will remain open for those that need assistance through our Supported Services, Handworker Program, or need to sign up for meal services.

Receptionist and phone service remain fully operational.

We remain flexible to the needs of the older adult community, but also want to protect and assist where we can.

We appreciate your patience and understanding. We will re-assess all areas as we get closer to May 1st and will follow state, county and city protocol at that time.

Kevin MacDonald, CEO

SCV Senior Center

661-259-9444 ext. 123

562-972-1277 (cell)

