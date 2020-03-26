The William S. Hart Union High School District – We are Here for You!
As news on the Novel Coronavirus changes day-to-day and even minute-by-minute, the Hart School District is in direct communication several times a day with the California Department of Education (CDE), Los Angeles County Office of Education (LACOE) and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LACDPH), as well as all of our feeder districts and community partners. In the weeks leading up to school closures, we started preparing for and implemented our Distance Learning model, which gives teachers and students a daily structure from which lessons can be provided while at home.
The Hart District has a webpage dedicated to Distance Learning that has several videos and resources available to parents.
https://www.hartdistrict.org/apps/pages/distance-learning.
There is also a page we have populated throughout the crisis providing information to families on Novel Coronavirus and how to minimize its spread. Visit https://www.hartdistrict.org/apps/pages/coronavirus.
