A Message from Assemblywoman, Christy Smith
It goes without saying that we live in unprecedented, challenging times. This public health crisis has affected us all, and know that my heart and thoughts are with you and yours.
In mid-March, I returned from Sacramento after voting on a historic stimulus package appropriating more than $1 billion to confront the healthcare shortages, economic fallout and resource stopgaps related to COVID-19. I’m working with our local partners to make sure the funds are properly targeted and disbursed in our community.
Since then, my office’s top priority has been making sure we address constituent needs related to government support. If you need any assistance with state programs, support services or community inquiries, please give us a call at (661) 286-1565. We understand the state of this moment is constantly changing, and we’re here to help if you need anything.
I also encourage you to stay in keep up to date with how to safeguard you and your loved ones through the series of tele-town halls and online roundtables I’m hosting. We’ve brought in public health experts, community leaders and state and federal partners to our conversation, and I will continue to keep everyone apprised of the latest information. To sign up for alerts and notifications from my office, visit https://a38.asmdc.org/contact/sign-up.
Finally, I want to give my greatest gratitude to our community members who are on the front line of defense against this pandemic. To our grocery clerks, truck and bus drivers, first responders, postal workers, healthcare heroes — all our essential workers — thank you for your dedication, sacrifices and courage to keeping us safe. We can all say thank you by ensuring our frontline workers get the protective gear they need. I’m working with Los Angeles County Business Federation to secure Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to keep workers safe as they help others, and you can too. Learn more at http://bizfedinstitute.org/covid-19-supplies/.
Stay informed with the latest updates at https://covid19.ca.gov/ or https://a38.asmdc.org/covid-19-updates.
Take care, stay safe and don’t forget to check in with others. Together apart, we will get through this.
ADVERTISE WITH US
A Note From the Publishers – May 2020
It’s crazy how quickly life can change. Over the course of the past month, our day-to-day lives were suddenly turned upside down with the uncertainty COVID-19 has caused. We want to let you know that the entire team at the Santa Clarita Magazine is here for you...
Our Cover Story about Frontier Toyota/Henry Mayo “Drive Safe” Golf Classic
For 47 years, May has heralded in the much-anticipated Frontier Toyota/Henry Mayo “Drive Safe” Golf Classic, the largest annual fundraising event for Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. Held at Valencia Country Club, the event raises upwards of $300,000 for...
In Memory of One of Our Most Loyal Golf Volunteers
Robert M. Parker1943--2020 Our community suffered a huge loss in March, when our dear friend Robert M. Parker passed away after a long illness.Bob, as he preferred to be called, was a true hospital champion and an engaged Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation...
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
Santa Clarita Magazine has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 29 years. A family owned and operated business, Santa Clarita Magazine has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1990 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
FOLLOW US
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE