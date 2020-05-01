A Message from Assemblywoman, Christy Smith

It goes without saying that we live in unprecedented, challenging times. This public health crisis has affected us all, and know that my heart and thoughts are with you and yours.

In mid-March, I returned from Sacramento after voting on a historic stimulus package appropriating more than $1 billion to confront the healthcare shortages, economic fallout and resource stopgaps related to COVID-19. I’m working with our local partners to make sure the funds are properly targeted and disbursed in our community.

Since then, my office’s top priority has been making sure we address constituent needs related to government support. If you need any assistance with state programs, support services or community inquiries, please give us a call at (661) 286-1565. We understand the state of this moment is constantly changing, and we’re here to help if you need anything.

I also encourage you to stay in keep up to date with how to safeguard you and your loved ones through the series of tele-town halls and online roundtables I’m hosting. We’ve brought in public health experts, community leaders and state and federal partners to our conversation, and I will continue to keep everyone apprised of the latest information. To sign up for alerts and notifications from my office, visit https://a38.asmdc.org/contact/sign-up.

Finally, I want to give my greatest gratitude to our community members who are on the front line of defense against this pandemic. To our grocery clerks, truck and bus drivers, first responders, postal workers, healthcare heroes — all our essential workers — thank you for your dedication, sacrifices and courage to keeping us safe. We can all say thank you by ensuring our frontline workers get the protective gear they need. I’m working with Los Angeles County Business Federation to secure Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to keep workers safe as they help others, and you can too. Learn more at http://bizfedinstitute.org/covid-19-supplies/.

Stay informed with the latest updates at https://covid19.ca.gov/ or https://a38.asmdc.org/covid-19-updates.

Take care, stay safe and don’t forget to check in with others. Together apart, we will get through this.