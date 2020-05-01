A Message from Captain Justin Diez

Despite working during challenging times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station personnel have been uplifted from the outreach extended by the community. We are truly honored and humbled by the ongoing community support and partnerships. Please know that our station personnel appreciate every kind word and action.

I want to personally thank all the residents of the Santa Clarita Valley for being mindful of Los Angeles County’s “Safer at Home” Public Health Order, and the sacrifices you have been making to keep one another healthy. Station personnel have been equipped with personal protective equipment (PPE) and will continue to provide uninterrupted quality law enforcement service, while taking the necessary safety precautions. We will continue our partnerships with the city of Santa Clarita, County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors Fifth District, Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial Hospital, Los Angeles County Fire Department, California Highway Patrol, and our local school districts and colleges. The unified efforts have proven to be very successful in protecting our community.

Rest assured, our professional and sworn staff are working 24/7 to serve the entire Santa Clarita Valley. Sheriff Alex Villanueva has provided our station with additional patrol resources to ensure our entire community is safe. Our deputies are continuing with crime fighting efforts and will remain steadfast in proactive enforcement. We are continuing to actively conduct target specific operations throughout the valley, in an effort to curb identified crime trends. We will continue to use the various technology and resources available, to identify and apprehend criminals within our community. Our proven success record has been a combination of proactive enforcement, along with the help of our residents. The community is our extra set of eyes and ears. Many crimes have been solved and suspects apprehended, because of alert community members. Please don’t forget, ‘If you see something, say something.’ We need your help to keep our community safe.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is here to serve you. Stay healthy and stay safe.