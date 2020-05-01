A Note From the Publishers – May 2020

It’s crazy how quickly life can change. Over the course of the past month, our day-to-day lives were suddenly turned upside down with the uncertainty COVID-19 has caused.

We want to let you know that the entire team at the Santa Clarita Magazine is here for you as we all navigate these challenging times we are facing. The majority of our team now work from home and together, we have pledged to be here for our readers, in print and online. We are also working with community partners such as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and the City of Santa Clarita to shine a light on resources available from local nonprofits, state offices and the federal government. As we navigate this situation together, we want to offer up helpful tips and share stories on how families and businesses are coping with this unprecedented situation. On our pages you will find some very useful resource guides together with updates from our local officials, not to mention some very heartwarming stories of people doing good.

We send our heartfelt gratitude to all of the first responders! Thank you to all of the health care professionals, firefighters, truck drivers, grocery store clerks, and other essential workers who are risking their own health to protect us.

We are forever grateful to our loyal advertisers, most of whom are small local businesses trying to make sense of what’s going on and redesigning their business in order to stay in business. To our readers, we ask you to take advantage of curbside services and takeaway. Our restaurants are doing a phenomenal job and some of the daily deals they are offering are unbelievable. See our dining section for more information.

While some beauty procedures may have been postponed for the time being, you can still purchase beauty products – if you need something, just call the business direct or visit their website. You will find that some are offering free shipping or curbside pickup. Let’s support them as best we can.

Our cover this month features the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital ER doctors and staff, along with Joe Caso, the title sponsor of the Frontier Toyota/Henry Mayo “Drive Safe” Golf Classic. We were fortunate to have taken this photograph before the restrictions of social distancing. Unfortunately though, the golf tournament has been cancelled, the best news, however, is that the sponsors of this event donated their sponsorship back to the hospital – just another piece of wonderful news and a tribute to the awesomeness of this town! Check out the list of sponsors on page 18.

We’re all in this together and we welcome your comments and stories and offer you a place to share your victories, life updates and even hectic grocery store trips. Feel free to email us at info@santaclaritamagazine.com. We would be happy to share with your neighbors and friends on our June pages of the Santa Clarita Magazine. There’s comfort in knowing how others are coping.

Until next month, stay safe and let’s hope we see the end of this crazy time very soon.

We miss seeing you all!

Linda, Moe & Alexander Hafizi.