In Memory of One of Our Most Loyal Golf Volunteers

Robert M. Parker

1943–2020

Our community suffered a huge loss in March, when our dear friend Robert M. Parker passed away after a long illness.

Bob, as he preferred to be called, was a true hospital champion and an engaged Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation board member who always asked thoughtful questions, offered positive solutions and displayed a wry sense of humor. Bob LOVED our golf classic, and he and his wife Andi were always among the first to sign up to volunteer. Bob loved to be a scorekeeper, and was also one of our most enthusiastic auction supporters.

Bob supported virtually all Foundation events, and was our biggest champion. Along with his wife Andi, Bob was a proud supporter of our hospital. His legacy will live on in their generous naming of a room in the Education Center, the Center for Women and Newborns lobby, the endowment of the Robert M. and Andi Parker Laboratory, the new Robert M. and Andi Parker Blood Bank, and most importantly, in the many lives and people Bob touched.