Joe Caso – Always Ready to Support

A fixture in the Santa Clarita Valley for more than 30 years, Frontier Toyota is synonymous with its owner, Joe Caso. While Joe has made a name for himself by successfully selling and servicing cars and trucks, he’s also been a passionate advocate for automobile safety.

In 1997, Frontier Toyota partnered with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the City of Santa Clarita, and Safe Rides (which closed in 2017 after 32 years of service to the SCV) to host the annual White Ribbon Weeks/Drive Safe Program, aimed at raising awareness about impaired driving and preventing the deaths of teens due to automobile accidents.

It’s no wonder that the Caso family’s investment in safety soon led to their involvement in Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s biggest annual event, which raises funds for Emergency Services.

May 2020 marks Frontier Toyota’s 24th year supporting Emergency Services at the hospital through Title Sponsorship of the Annual Frontier Toyota / Henry Mayo “Drive Safe” Golf Classic. The tournament, which was unfortunately canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, consistently surpasses expectations of both golfers and event organizers, raising upwards of $300K each year for emergency services at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

Says Joe: “My family and Frontier Toyota have supported Henry Mayo’s Emergency Services for 24 years. We are proud to help so many who suffer traumatic injuries from auto/motorcycles crashes, recreational mishaps, and blunt force traumas. We have experienced this personally and understand the value of life-saving services at Henry Mayo’s ER and Trauma Center.”

When Joe learned that officials at Henry Mayo made the decision to cancel the 2020 tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he supported it 100%. He also wants to remind people the tournament is the hospital’s largest fundraising event of the year, and now more than ever, the ER–which treated almost 70,000 patients in 2019– 9,461 of them under 13 years old and 125 who presented with life-threatening trauma— needs funds to continue to provide the community with critical, life-saving treatment.

Joe Caso has a lot of respect for the dedication of Henry Mayo’s ER staff: “The ER staff at Henry Mayo is top notch. These professionals – including physicians, nurses and all clinicians– work very hard for you. They must be strong in treating the most horrendous traumas and illnesses, and are compassionate to those whose emotions are raw. They are special human beings and are integral to the Emergency Department’s special life-saving services.”

Joe says he is honored to have supported the tournament as Title Sponsor since 1996. “The value of life-saving services at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital—a 24/7 service for our community—is priceless.”