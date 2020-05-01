Our Cover Story about Frontier Toyota/Henry Mayo “Drive Safe” Golf Classic

​

For 47 years, May has heralded in the much-anticipated Frontier Toyota/Henry Mayo “Drive Safe” Golf Classic, the largest annual fundraising event for Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. Held at Valencia Country Club, the event raises upwards of $300,000 for Emergency Services at the hospital. The tournament’s message and its contribution to benefit emergency care are an important part of Henry Mayo’s mission statement to improve the health of the community through compassion and excellence.

This year, however, based on the most recent news and recommendations pertaining to the COVID-19 virus pandemic, and out of an abundance of concern, hospital officials made the difficult decision to cancel the Golf Classic, scheduled for May 9. The safety of event participants and the community remains the hospital’s highest priority.

“This event is not just a golf tournament, it is our largest fundraising event of the year, with all proceeds going to help fund life-saving services at our Emergency Department,” said Henry Mayo Foundation President, Marlee Lauffer. “Now, more than ever, our ED needs these funds to help keep our patients safe and healthy.”

While the event is canceled, the hospital wishes to recognize sponsors who have already contributed, and who are designating their 2020 sponsorships as 100% fully deductible donations to the hospital’s Emergency Services Department. The Foundation is so grateful to these supporters, who are listed alphabetically below.

“Thank you, sponsors, for your support of our ER!” said Marlee Lauffer. “The tournament may be canceled, but our ER is very much open and we are ready to serve our community 24/7. Our generous participants who donated their golf sponsorships will help ensure our ER stands ready for whatever our community needs during these trying times.”

The Foundation also wants to give a special shout out to the volunteers who assist at the tournament every year, many who had already signed up: We will miss participating with you in this wonderful fundraiser for our Emergency Services Department, but we will be back next year, and we invite you to volunteer at the 2021 golf classic! Please keep in touch!

We look forward to seeing everyone out on the greens next year, when we will celebrate both 2020 and 2021 with much fanfare, festivities, food, fun and golf! SAVE THE DATE! May 8, 2021

Thank You To Our Kind Hearted Sponsors!

24/7 Events

Bank of Santa Clarita

Brenda Neilson

Classic Wire Cut

CSI Electrical Contractors, Inc.

Economy Office Supply

Epstein Becker Green

Facey Medical Group

FivePoint

Frontier Toyota

Gothic Landscape, Inc.

Hank and Louise Arklin

Healthplex Associates

Henry Mayo Newhall Urgent Care

HMC Architects

Hyatt Regency Valencia

Interstate Rehabilitation Services

Jersey Mike’s Subs (Santa Clarita)

Keenan & Associates

Key Information Systems

loanDepot

LBW Insurance and Financial Scvs., Inc.

Leo A Daly

Logix Federal Credit Union

Luechtefeld Group Morgan Stanley

Marsh & McLennan Insurance Agency LLC

Medico Professional Linen Service

Mellady Direct Marketing

Nola Aronson’s Advanced Audiology

Oakmont Senior Living SCV/Valencia

Oakridge Landscape Inc.

Peterson Printing & Graphics

Precision Dynamics Corporation

Rattler’s Bar-B-Que/StoneFire Grill

Realty ONE Group Success

Remo Inc.

Robert and Diane Benjamin

Salt Creek Grille

Sandnes Family Foundation

Santa Clarita Emergency Medical Group

Santa Clarita Magazine

Schwartz Oil Company, Inc.

Scorpion

Sharpe Interior Systems

Signal Multimedia

SoCalGas

Stericycle, Inc.

Steven B. Chegwin, CPA

Strategic Building Services

Sunkist Growers, Inc.

Teri Hughes-Fox Family Foundation

The Walt Disney Company

Tower Imaging Medical Group, Inc.

Toyota Financial Services

Ullman Foundation

Union Bank

Vereco