Our Cover Story about Frontier Toyota/Henry Mayo “Drive Safe” Golf Classic
For 47 years, May has heralded in the much-anticipated Frontier Toyota/Henry Mayo “Drive Safe” Golf Classic, the largest annual fundraising event for Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. Held at Valencia Country Club, the event raises upwards of $300,000 for Emergency Services at the hospital. The tournament’s message and its contribution to benefit emergency care are an important part of Henry Mayo’s mission statement to improve the health of the community through compassion and excellence.
This year, however, based on the most recent news and recommendations pertaining to the COVID-19 virus pandemic, and out of an abundance of concern, hospital officials made the difficult decision to cancel the Golf Classic, scheduled for May 9. The safety of event participants and the community remains the hospital’s highest priority.
“This event is not just a golf tournament, it is our largest fundraising event of the year, with all proceeds going to help fund life-saving services at our Emergency Department,” said Henry Mayo Foundation President, Marlee Lauffer. “Now, more than ever, our ED needs these funds to help keep our patients safe and healthy.”
While the event is canceled, the hospital wishes to recognize sponsors who have already contributed, and who are designating their 2020 sponsorships as 100% fully deductible donations to the hospital’s Emergency Services Department. The Foundation is so grateful to these supporters, who are listed alphabetically below.
“Thank you, sponsors, for your support of our ER!” said Marlee Lauffer. “The tournament may be canceled, but our ER is very much open and we are ready to serve our community 24/7. Our generous participants who donated their golf sponsorships will help ensure our ER stands ready for whatever our community needs during these trying times.”
The Foundation also wants to give a special shout out to the volunteers who assist at the tournament every year, many who had already signed up: We will miss participating with you in this wonderful fundraiser for our Emergency Services Department, but we will be back next year, and we invite you to volunteer at the 2021 golf classic! Please keep in touch!
We look forward to seeing everyone out on the greens next year, when we will celebrate both 2020 and 2021 with much fanfare, festivities, food, fun and golf! SAVE THE DATE! May 8, 2021
Thank You To Our Kind Hearted Sponsors!
24/7 Events
Bank of Santa Clarita
Brenda Neilson
Classic Wire Cut
CSI Electrical Contractors, Inc.
Economy Office Supply
Epstein Becker Green
Facey Medical Group
FivePoint
Frontier Toyota
Gothic Landscape, Inc.
Hank and Louise Arklin
Healthplex Associates
Henry Mayo Newhall Urgent Care
HMC Architects
Hyatt Regency Valencia
Interstate Rehabilitation Services
Jersey Mike’s Subs (Santa Clarita)
Keenan & Associates
Key Information Systems
loanDepot
LBW Insurance and Financial Scvs., Inc.
Leo A Daly
Logix Federal Credit Union
Luechtefeld Group Morgan Stanley
Marsh & McLennan Insurance Agency LLC
Medico Professional Linen Service
Mellady Direct Marketing
Nola Aronson’s Advanced Audiology
Oakmont Senior Living SCV/Valencia
Oakridge Landscape Inc.
Peterson Printing & Graphics
Precision Dynamics Corporation
Rattler’s Bar-B-Que/StoneFire Grill
Realty ONE Group Success
Remo Inc.
Robert and Diane Benjamin
Salt Creek Grille
Sandnes Family Foundation
Santa Clarita Emergency Medical Group
Santa Clarita Magazine
Schwartz Oil Company, Inc.
Scorpion
Sharpe Interior Systems
Signal Multimedia
SoCalGas
Stericycle, Inc.
Steven B. Chegwin, CPA
Strategic Building Services
Sunkist Growers, Inc.
Teri Hughes-Fox Family Foundation
The Walt Disney Company
Tower Imaging Medical Group, Inc.
Toyota Financial Services
Ullman Foundation
Union Bank
Vereco
ADVERTISE WITH US
A Note From the Publishers – May 2020
It’s crazy how quickly life can change. Over the course of the past month, our day-to-day lives were suddenly turned upside down with the uncertainty COVID-19 has caused. We want to let you know that the entire team at the Santa Clarita Magazine is here for you...
In Memory of One of Our Most Loyal Golf Volunteers
Robert M. Parker1943--2020 Our community suffered a huge loss in March, when our dear friend Robert M. Parker passed away after a long illness.Bob, as he preferred to be called, was a true hospital champion and an engaged Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation...
Henry Mayo’s Response to COVID-19
Following the COVID-19 outbreak, our community’s response has been overwhelming and inspiring. Local government agencies, businesses, volunteer organizations, and people from all walks of life inquired about how they could help our efforts. We are deeply...
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
Santa Clarita Magazine has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 29 years. A family owned and operated business, Santa Clarita Magazine has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1990 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
FOLLOW US
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE