So Grateful for Our Overwhelming Community Support – Tell Me Something Good

by | Apr 30, 2020 | Community

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is grateful for our community partners and donors for their generosity. Your kind gestures and donations mean the world to us—and our patients. From handsewn face masks to PPE to coffee and meal donations, we are overwhelmed by the kindness and compassion our community has shown.
Now more than ever, we rely on the support of our donors to help us provide life-saving care for our community.
Please consider making a donation today to help us with our mission! To donate, please visit henrymayogiving.com or call 661-200-1200.

