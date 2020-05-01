So Grateful for Our Overwhelming Community Support – Tell Me Something Good
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is grateful for our community partners and donors for their generosity. Your kind gestures and donations mean the world to us—and our patients. From handsewn face masks to PPE to coffee and meal donations, we are overwhelmed by the kindness and compassion our community has shown.
Now more than ever, we rely on the support of our donors to help us provide life-saving care for our community.
Please consider making a donation today to help us with our mission! To donate, please visit henrymayogiving.com or call 661-200-1200.
A Note From the Publishers – May 2020
It’s crazy how quickly life can change. Over the course of the past month, our day-to-day lives were suddenly turned upside down with the uncertainty COVID-19 has caused. We want to let you know that the entire team at the Santa Clarita Magazine is here for you...
Our Cover Story about Frontier Toyota/Henry Mayo “Drive Safe” Golf Classic
For 47 years, May has heralded in the much-anticipated Frontier Toyota/Henry Mayo “Drive Safe” Golf Classic, the largest annual fundraising event for Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. Held at Valencia Country Club, the event raises upwards of $300,000 for...
In Memory of One of Our Most Loyal Golf Volunteers
Robert M. Parker1943--2020 Our community suffered a huge loss in March, when our dear friend Robert M. Parker passed away after a long illness.Bob, as he preferred to be called, was a true hospital champion and an engaged Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation...
